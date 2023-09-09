News This Week




Men’s soccer extends unbeaten streak with 3-0 win over George Washington

The Aztecs faced a physical challenge from the Revolutionaries for their fourth straight clean sheet to open the season
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Staff WriterSeptember 9, 2023
San+Diego+State+forward+Rommee+Jardily+strikes+the+ball+against+George+Washington+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+8+at+the+SDSU+Sports+Deck.+Jaridly+scored+his+second+goal+of+the+season+in+the+match.
Callum Wilson
San Diego State forward Rommee Jardily strikes the ball against George Washington on Friday, Sept. 8 at the SDSU Sports Deck. Jaridly scored his second goal of the season in the match.

San Diego State men’s soccer stretched their unbeaten streak to four with a 3-0 win against George Washington on Friday night at the SDSU Sports Deck.

An early goal by forward Austin Brummett in the third minute established the mood for the rest of the match for the Aztecs (3-0-1). In the second half in the 58th-minute, forward Rommee Jaridly scored a goal with the assist by Brummett. Defender Reid Fisher scored the final goal — his first in the NCAA — with assists from defender Ulises Esquivel and Brummet in the 74th-minute.

“(Brummett) just worked and worked, not a lot of people know he had some pretty bad injuries all of last year that we were nursing him back from, and I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do,” said head coach Ryan Hopkins. “We’re so excited that he’s with us and how he’s performing, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”

Both teams played physically, with George Washington (2-1-2) fouling 20 times compared to SDSU’s nine, which earned both sides multiple yellow cards and GW a red card.

The Revolutionaries drew three yellow cards as John Matlock, Colin Prendergast and Yago Torres were booked. Later on Torres received a red card due to unsporting behavior.

SDSU was shown five yellow cards, which were given out to Dylan Presto, Lorenzo Hernandez, Seth Clark, Jules Anderson and Jaridly.

“Our coach was emphasizing how we need to keep our cool because they were trying to rile us up,” Brummett said.

San Diego State defender Reid Fisher (center) celebrates with Owen Zaldivar (19) and Austin Brummett (10) in the Aztecs 3-0 win over George Washington on Friday, Sept. 8 at the SDSU Sports Deck. (Callum Wilson)

Clean sheets have been a key to success for the men’s soccer team as they have held their opponents scoreless in the first four matches. The Aztecs are one of two teams in the nation that have yet to concede a goal.

“Clean sheets, it’s the first thing on our board every single day that we talk about is that we’re not going to lose if we don’t give up a goal,” Hopkins said. “Our motto (is) pressing to score goals.”

As the Aztecs have performed well in these non-conference matches, they have worked to block out the public’s opinion.

“In (the) terms of the preseason rankings and teams talking about us, we don’t really look at it, but it stays in the back of your mind. So we’ve got a point to prove every time(we are) on the field,” Brummett said. “(We) enjoy the win when we do win, but also look at the things that we could have done better.”

The men’s soccer team returns for another home match against UC Riverside, the defending Big West Conference champions, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the SDSU Sports Deck.
About the Contributors
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Abigail Segoviano (she/her/hers) joined this year as a writer for the Daily Aztecs. She is a first-year journalism student from Richmond in the Bay Area. This is Abigail's first time writing for an actual paper; by being in The Daily Aztec, she hopes to improve her writing skills. She wants to branch out as a journalist and find out what area she wants to focus on the most. Abigail is currently covering for the sports section and is hoping to get involved in the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching basketball (especially her favorite team, the Golden State Warriors), playing basketball, and listening to music.
Callum Wilson, Staff Writer
Callum Wilson (he/him/his) is an 18-year-old journalism major switching to international security conflict resolution. He is originally from a small college town in the middle of Kansas called Manhattan. At six years old he moved to Kansas City where he spent the next six years of his life. In the summer of 2016, he moved to San Diego where he graduated from high school. He did one year at his school’s paper before participating in The San Diego Union-Tribune Community Scholars Program during the summer of 2022. He has an older brother who recently graduated from UCLA. When he isn’t taking photos he is watching soccer, the NFL, and the MLB. Callum religiously supports Kansas City sports, Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and the local men's team San Diego Loyal.






