Back to School Predictions

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Aquarius, you have a serious problem with being told what to do. You feel that you have everything figured out, and most of the time you do. However, college is a completely different story. This is a new turf you haven’t seen yet. Nevertheless, stepping into a new life and being told what to do is something you need. If you find yourself lost on campus, emotionally or physically (because that happens way more than you think), ask for directions.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Pisces, you’re one of the signs people don’t stress about because of your easygoing and adaptable characteristics. With that being said, people forget you have struggles just like everyone else. As a water sign, you worry about what you’re doing in life is the right thing, such as deciding if San Diego State is your best fit, if you will be able to get your dream job or if you’ll end up enjoying it. What you need to know is that everyone’s path is different. Never fall into the trap of comparing yourself to others; we are all beautifully unique. Always remember that everything happens for a reason. You were placed on this campus, with this major and these wonderful friends surrounding you for a reason. It was all meant to happen.

Aries

March 21- April 19

Aries, everyone knows you’re a people pleaser, which has its pros and cons. You’re empathetic, kind-hearted and have the best intentions for those you choose to surround yourself with. You are an overall amazing friend and people are lucky to have you in their life. However, you need to show yourself the same love you show those around you. Meeting new friends in college can be tricky; you want them to like you, even if they don’t treat you similarly. If someone does something you don’t like, speak up and don’t wait for the people around you to change.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

College has been something you’ve anticipated for a while now, Taurus. You’re excited and scared, which is completely normal. Entering this new chapter of your life is something you’ve always dreamed of. How will it be? Who will I meet? Will I like it? You love stability and the thought of always having something familiar nearby. Leaving home to roam uncharted territory isn’t something you exactly had on your bucket list. However, trust and believe. You will find your own family and home within this palm tree-filled, beach-loving, California burrito-eating university.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Hey, Gemini. You love being you and, no matter how much criticism you may get as a sign, everyone knows when you love something you really love it and you love college. The idea of adventuring out into a new place, making new friends and studying new concepts has your name written all over it. Coming back to school isn’t just something on your to-do list, it’s a dream come true. Everything around you may change when stepping foot onto campus, including friends, studies and housing. But promise yourself you won’t.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Cancer, you love to feel emotions and everyone knows it. Knowing this about yourself will help you in future situations, especially in college. Two major tips: not everything needs to be so serious and not everything needs to be fixed by you. Focus on your own problems, not others. It’s easy to get caught up in drama. But when it’s you caught in it, it eats you alive. You lose focus on the things that matter. For this school year, be free from conflict (if possible).

Leo

July 23 –August 22

Leo, it’d be crazy to say you aren’t intelligent; you are constantly answering questions, finishing work ahead of time and studying weeks in advance. However, you also love being the center of attention, whether that be making silly comments or talking when asked to stay quiet. Ensure you’re not distracting your peers; they want to be as academically driven as you are.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Virgo, there’s so much to say about you. You’re organized, detail-oriented and love having a schedule to work with. Your way of studying is quite untraditional. You choose to be on top of your work when you realize you can’t afford to procrastinate any further. While coming to this realization, you’re placed in fight or flight mode. But regardless, it works in your favor. You came to this university because of your academics, and just know that is something you will always excel in as it is a strength. But allow yourself to be friends with those you want, open up to them and give college your full attention — there’s more to life than studying.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Libra, you get along with everyone, so worrying about making friends shouldn’t be something you’re losing sleep on. However, your commitment issues may be the thing that holds you back. Focus on prioritizing your academics and making sure your indecisiveness doesn’t end with you constantly switching majors. You love the idea of college because it allows you to try new things anywhere and everywhere. In aspects, like your studies, can make you feel unsure of your decision to pursue that specific degree or career. But just know it’s all about perspective. Each and every day will hold a new lesson and concepts.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Scorpio, you are known for your outbursts, high emotions and unconditional love. With that being said, coming to college may be a challenge for you. Meeting new people, arguing with them and ending it all with a hug is what’s written in the books for you. Just know, these next few years will be some of the most memorable, exciting and enlightening. Lessons will be learned, and others… not so much. Just try and showcase that positive attitude and refrain from starting arguments, after all, nobody can resist a Scorpio’s smile.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Oh Sag, you are one impulsive and unpredictable sign. That being said, an accurate prediction of what this school year has in store for you would be nearly impossible. You love being unrestricted, independent and spontaneous, which is something that makes you unique. Just don’t let that translate into academics. A bad teacher doesn’t mean you need to change majors and an unwanted grade should not lead you to switching schools or dropping out. Let your adventurous characteristics show with night drives, morning hikes and new coffee shops.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Unlike Libra, you, Capricorn, have to work on your stubborn ways. You’re known for being someone who won’t go down without a fight, which is great. However, when you’re wrong, you still choose to stick with what you believe in. College may look different from one Capricorn to the next, but one thing stays the same, you won’t quit. With that, you may encounter conflicts, like finding out you dislike your major. Don’t sacrifice your happiness over your ego, that’s just stupid, and stupid is something you’d never admit to being.