Football faces Air Force, looking to snap their three-game losing streak

Coming off their 34-31 loss against Boise State, San Diego State travels to Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs to take on the undefeated Air Force Falcons.

MATCHUP:

San Diego State hits the road again for the second time in three weeks after their third consecutive loss. Their record is currently 2-3 and right now, and they sit tied for 10th in the Mountain West at 0-1 in conference with Utah State and San José State.

Air Force enters the game currently undefeated with a 4-0 record, coming off a 45-20 victory on the road against San José State last Friday. With wins over the Spartans and Utah State, the Falcons are alone atop the Mountain West with a 2-0 conference record.

Last year’s matchup between SDSU and Air Force ended with a 13-3 Falcons victory at Snapdragon Stadium. SDSU head coach Brady Hoke spoke about how difficult it will be to stop Air Force’s run-heavy wing triple-option offense at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I think they’ve recruited very well,” Hoke said. “Offensively, they’re a good football team. There’s enough of the guys who came back from a year ago that we played against.”

KEY STATS:

SDSU’s offense is currently ranked 107th in the country in points per game (21.2) and 96th in yards per game (346.2). On defense, the Aztecs are 86th in the nation in ppg allowed (27.2) and 121st in ypg allowed this season (432.4). On special teams, Jack Browning missed his fourth field goal of the year against Boise State on his 11th attempt this season and his punting average has now dropped down 43.2 yards per punt.

Air Force’s running game is currently unstoppable, they’re ranked first in the nation in rushing yards per game (340.5). On defense, the Falcons are ranked 14th in ppg allowed (12.75) and are currently second in ypg allowed this season (223). On special teams, Falcons placekicker Matthew Dapore has made all of three of his field goals this season, however, punter Luke Freer is currently averaging 41.4 ypp this season with only one punt being longer than 50 yards.

KEY PLAYERS:

SDSU quarterback Jalen Mayden has started all five games for the Aztecs this season. He has completed 62.3% of his passes and has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions so far. Last week against Boise State, Mayden rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos and now leads the Aztecs with 278 rushing yards.

Air Force’s running game has been more balanced this season since fullback Brad Roberts graduated. Fullback Emmanuel Michel and running back John Lee Eldrige III have contributed more since. Michel leads the team in rushing with 322 yards and Eldrige is currently averaging 8.1 yards per carry this year. Hoke spoke highly of the Falcons run game.

“If you don’t stop the fullback, you’re not going to stop the trouble,” Hoke said. “They have two guys they’ve been using in there and they are really good.”

Kickoff for SDSU against Air Force is at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30