News This Week
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State Universitys oldest building, opened in 1931.

Out of Forbes 500 ranked colleges, San Diego State University places 43rd in the nation, 16th of 25 public colleges

Finley Louch, Jordan Edens and Rami Alarian perform while Kristen Slymen, Booker Schrock, Sean Kim and David Saifer wait to enter the scene at a longform improv show on Sep. 15, 2023.

Iota Eta Pi's improv is an audience favorite

Iota Eta Pi’s improv is an audience favorite

Jacob Alvarado Waipuk poses at the Recreation Field 103 during the Native Day celebration on Sept. 23.

The Native Resource Center celebrates California Native Day

San Diego State Universitys Dance 383 class and SDSU Ignite perform their final number at Gallagher Square for the Padres Korean Heritage night pre-show on Sept. 19. 2023.

SDSU’s first ever K-pop class, SDSU Ignite perform at the Padres’ Korean Heritage night pre-show

Daniel Caesar performs at Gallagher Square at Petco Park for his Superpowers World Tour on September, 21st, 2023.

Daniel Caesar, Orion Sun unite fans in an intimate San Diego concert

Football faces Air Force, looking to snap their three-game losing streak

The Aztecs look to get back to their winning ways as they take on the Falcons in Colorado Springs
by Trevor Speetzen, ContributorSeptember 30, 2023
San+Diego+State+quarterback+Jalen+Mayden+rushes+for+a+touchdown+against+Boise+State+earlier+this+season.
Gabriel Schneider
San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden rushes for a touchdown against Boise State earlier this season.

Coming off their 34-31 loss against Boise State, San Diego State travels to Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs to take on the undefeated Air Force Falcons.

MATCHUP: 

San Diego State hits the road again for the second time in three weeks after their third consecutive loss. Their record is currently 2-3 and right now, and they sit tied for 10th in the Mountain West at 0-1 in conference with Utah State and San José State.

Air Force enters the game currently undefeated with a 4-0 record, coming off a 45-20 victory on the road against San José State last Friday. With wins over the Spartans and Utah State, the Falcons are alone atop the Mountain West with a 2-0 conference record.

Last year’s matchup between SDSU and Air Force ended with a 13-3 Falcons victory at Snapdragon Stadium. SDSU head coach Brady Hoke spoke about how difficult it will be to stop Air Force’s run-heavy wing triple-option offense at a press conference on Tuesday. 

“I think they’ve recruited very well,” Hoke said. “Offensively, they’re a good football team. There’s enough of the guys who came back from a year ago that we played against.”

KEY STATS:

SDSU’s offense is currently ranked 107th in the country in points per game (21.2) and 96th in yards per game (346.2). On defense, the Aztecs are 86th in the nation in ppg allowed (27.2) and 121st in ypg allowed this season (432.4). On special teams, Jack Browning missed his fourth field goal of the year against Boise State on his 11th attempt this season and his punting average has now dropped down 43.2 yards per punt.

Air Force’s running game is currently unstoppable, they’re ranked first in the nation in rushing yards per game (340.5). On defense, the Falcons are ranked 14th in ppg allowed (12.75) and are currently second in ypg allowed this season (223). On special teams, Falcons placekicker Matthew Dapore has made all of three of his field goals this season, however, punter Luke Freer is currently averaging 41.4 ypp this season with only one punt being longer than 50 yards. 

KEY PLAYERS:

SDSU quarterback Jalen Mayden has started all five games for the Aztecs this season. He has completed 62.3% of his passes and has thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions so far. Last week against Boise State, Mayden rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos and now leads the Aztecs with 278 rushing yards. 

Air Force’s running game has been more balanced this season since fullback Brad Roberts graduated. Fullback Emmanuel Michel and running back John Lee Eldrige III have contributed more since. Michel leads the team in rushing with 322 yards and Eldrige is currently averaging 8.1 yards per carry this year. Hoke spoke highly of the Falcons run game.

“If you don’t stop the fullback, you’re not going to stop the trouble,” Hoke said. “They have two guys they’ve been using in there and they are really good.”

Kickoff for SDSU against Air Force is at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30
About the Contributor
Gabriel Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Gabriel Schneider (he, him, his) was born in La Mesa and grew up in Hemet, California. He is the current editor-in-chief of The Daily Aztec. Before arriving at San Diego State University, he was editor-in-chief of City Times, the news organization of San Diego City College. Schneider was in the Marine Corps as an Infantryman before starting his journey in journalism. He loves finding different ways to express himself through creative techniques.   






