Katelyn Tarver’s ‘Compliments Only Tour’: A night of nostalgia and new revelations

Under the summerlike San Diego sky, inside the intimate setting of the Voodoo Room at House of Blues on 1055 Fifth Avenue, the night of Oct. 5 resonated with the music of Katelyn Tarver’s “Compliments Only Tour.”

For many in the audience, Katelyn Tarver represents more than just another artist. With iconic roles such as Jo Taylor in “Big Time Rush” and viral hits like “You Don’t Know,” her influence spans screens and airwaves. The evening was both a nostalgic trip and a celebration of her current stop along her musical journey.

San Diego stood out as the penultimate stop on the U.S. leg of Tarver’s “Compliments Only Tour.” With Los Angeles next in line and marking the end of the U.S. dates, the Voodoo Room buzzed with an unmistakable blend of anticipation and admiration.

Supporting Tarver on this leg of her tour, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Rosie Darling charmed fans with her indie-pop warmth.

Fusing introspective lyrics with her indie-pop flair, Darling’s set began with “Reruns,” a track epitomizing her ability to turn poignant memories into musical tales.

As she performed “Villain,” a recent release from this past August, the Voodoo Room was immersed in her layered expressions of complex emotions.

Songs like “Nail in the Coffin” and “Lost on You” expressed the nuances of relationship endings and the weight of unspoken feelings. When she sang “Coping,” her acclaimed 2020 hit that navigates listeners to personal growth, the audience was thoroughly ensnared in her emotional landscape.

Darling’s cover of “Malibu Nights” added a surprise twist to the evening, offering a nod to LANY’s original while infusing it with her unique touch.

By the end of the set, it was clear that Rosie Darling was not just an opening act but an artist in her own right, seamlessly setting the tone for the night’s main event: Katelyn Tarver.

With the soft glow of the stage, Katelyn Tarver emerged, opening with the evocative “Cinematic.” The energy in the room shifted with every song, from the poignant “Hurt Like That” to the reflective “Nicer.”

By the time she performed “All Our Friends Are Splitting Up” and “Starting to Scare Me,” it was clear she had captivated the audience entirely.

Throughout her performance, Tarver underscored the significance of the evening by emphasizing the pivotal role of her “Subject to Change” album from 2021 in her career. She conveyed the distinct sensation of revisiting older tracks, particularly from her 2017 “Tired Eyes” EP, during her inaugural full headlining tour.

Tarver then transitioned gracefully into “Love Me Again,” altering the atmosphere once again. This mood was further intensified as she presented a cover of Paramore’s “Only Exception.”

Subsequent numbers like the deeply emotional “Love Alone” and the unapologetic “S— Happens” showcased the depth and range of Tarver’s musical capabilities.

As the evening progressed, “What Makes A Life Good?” and “Out of Excuses” resonated deeply with fans, capturing a spirit of introspection. With “Ignorance is Bliss” and the unreleased “Japanese Cafe,” Tarver seamlessly blended old favorites with new gems.

During another exchange with the audience, Tarver mentioned her recently developed habit of taking song requests at shows, leading her to perform the 2019 hit “Cynical” to a big pop.

“One Without the Other” set the stage for the viral hit “You Don’t Know.” The anticipation in the room grew as she surprised everyone, teasing her single “Quitter,” which was set to release the very next day, giving fans an exclusive preview of what lay ahead in her musical journey.

Before playing her final song, Tarver spoke to the crowd about how releasing tickets and music always comes with jitters and the hope that someone will connect.

“Feeling your support, hearing your voices singing back, and seeing the love you have for every song — whether it’s new or old — is just overwhelming,” Tarver said. “I’m incredibly grateful to share this night with you.”

Ending on a high note, “Parallel Universe” served as a fitting finale, highlighting Tarver’s raw emotional depth and undeniable talent.

With the surprise release of Tarver’s new single, “Quitter,” from her upcoming album, Sara Luedke, an ecology graduate student at San Diego State University, emphasized how the show was particularly memorable due to the single’s debut. Luedke highlighted the tracks from the “Tired Eyes” EP as standouts from the setlist, noting that the overall vibe of the show was relaxed and not too crazy.

For the latest on Katelyn Tarver, fans can see the “Compliments Only Tour Vlog” on YouTube and stay updated by following @katelyntarver on Instagram.