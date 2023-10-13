Fall Horoscopes: Activities for every zodiac to enjoy

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

If you were to search “outdoorsy” in the dictionary, you Aquarius, would pop up. Seeking comfort in being outside with nature is something that you feel. Allowing yourself to be with yourself without the distractions of life, school, social media — anything really — allows you to ease from the outside pressures you may be feeling. Fall is a time for you to connect with yourself again, whether that be going on a short hike or camping with a few friends for a night or two.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Pisces, spending time in San Diego has shown you what a beautiful city it really is. Beaches for days, perfect weather and incredible farmers markets. You’ve been utilizing your time in many ways, one being enjoying the delicious treats at these markets. This fall, you’re ready to continue indulging in just that and can’t wait to see what fun new specialties may catch your eye.

Aries

March 21- April 19

You love being surrounded by people who mean the most to you, Aries. That being said, there’s no better way to spend your fall than an intimate potluck. Having those moments where you realize this is where you’re meant to be in life are some of your most valued memories. This fall, you’ll host as many potlucks as your giant heart can dream of. Creamy mash, turkey, mac n’ cheese, gravy boats and corn are filling up your future thoughts… and stomach.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Taurus, you love tradition. It keeps a sense of familiarity with you, especially being at college, where everything is so new. This fall you’ll rally up all of your friends in an attempt to compete in a pumpkin carving contest, although we know it’ll just end up with you making a mistake that ends in a much more frightening pumpkin face than anticipated. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll love sharing an old tradition with your new family.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Hey Gemini, sweet, sweet Gemini. You are so easy to impress, which is amazing. Anything and everything leaves a little sparkle in your eye. You love to enjoy the simple things and find the fun in activities others may find bland. Raking up leaves and jumping into those piles are what will leave you occupied on these perfect fall afternoons and you wouldn’t want it any other way.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

There is just too much to do, Cancer. Fall is filled with so many activities you don’t even know where to start. Haunted house tours, apple orchards, corn mazes, hay rides, goat pettings, pumpkin picking… the list never ends. That’s why a bucket list would come in handy. You’ve likely started this list months ago but forgot about it. So, to start off fall, you’ll finish that list and get straight to work, trying to complete it all before the season ends.

Leo

July 23 –August 22

Leo, when it comes to fashion, you do not mess around. You enjoy being the center of attention, especially when it comes to crediting your fashion choices. Fall is a great time to go shopping — well, anytime for you is a good time to go shopping, really. However, fall gives you a whole new reason to visit every mall within a 20-mile radius of school. Grabbing every cardigan in sight, purchasing any oversized sweatshirts and sniffing any seasonal scents that have your name written all over it.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

We all know organization is your key characteristic, Virgo. Something as simple as lighting a pumpkin-spiced candle would be an enjoyable fall activity for you. But you won’t stop there. This fall, you’ll reorganize and decorate the entirety of your living space to reflect the energy of these upcoming months. Trips to Twill be a necessity on your to-do list and making sure everything is coordinated is something you will always make sure of, even if it’s the throw pillows matching the hand towels.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

You are one active sign, Libra. So active that you find yourself in need of an outlet. Whether that be dancing, swimming, playing soccer or … RUNNING! This season holds many fun adventures for you, one of them being participating in the many fall running competitions. You’ll bring a friend or two (mostly because all the rest laughed when you asked to go on a run) to run your hearts out across pumpkin-filled fields, enjoying the aroma of cinnamon and the calming breeze.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Scorpio, all you’re thinking about is Halloween. After all, late October is the prime of your birthday. You’re eager to see everyone’s costumes, and even more thrilled to see the look on their faces when they see your impressive costume. Halloween is that time of year when you show out the most, making sure everyone knows your creative abilities. This is your season.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Sag, we all know you can’t sit in one place for too long. You love adventure and seek adrenaline-filled events. This fall you’ll spend your time hunting down the best fall festivals in San Diego. The idea of pumpkins and scarecrows filling up a harvest festival thrills you and getting to enjoy more than one with the intent of one crowning the best is something you’re dying to explore.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Capricorn, you love your space so much that you can’t imagine leaving it without reason. Classes and the occasional grocery shopping is when you finally see the sun. Staying in bed and watching movies back to back sounds like your perfect version of fall and that’s exactly what you plan on doing. Playing all of the fall classics, snuggled in bed with all your favorite squishmallows, sipping on a warm hot chocolate and getting eaten alive by your weighted blanket is where you will be found this season.