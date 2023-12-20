Men’s Basketball cruises to 91-57 win against Saint Katherine

The San Diego State Men’s Basketball team sailed past the Saint Katherine Firebirds, 91-57, on Tuesday evening at Viejas Arena.

At least four Aztecs (9-2) scored in double figures, highlighted by Jaedon LeDee posting 17 points. Reese Waters also joined in on the action and dropped 15 points. Both Jay Pal and Darrion Trammell each scored 10 points to join the others in double figures.

As their name suggests,the Firebirds (9-3) came out hot, making their first four attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers to take an early 11-7 lead.

However, their shooting went cold as they would only finish four of their final 21 to end the first half.

By halftime,the Aztecs led by 30 — marking the 13th time that they’ve accomplished such a feat since the 1996-1997 season — and coasted the rest of the way throughout the game.

“We knew Saint Katherine was 9-2 and they are playing NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) competition, but they were playing well,” head coach Brian Dutcher said.

Miles Heide and Demarshay Johnson Jr. each set a career-high with nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

“The coaches have done a lot to preach to me (that) it takes patience and time. They’ve given me that role of going out there and being an energy guy, getting offensive boards, and doing what I can on the defensive glass,” Heide said. “It’s just time and patience. My role will grow even bigger eventually, but I just try to do what I can on the court right now.”

The Scarlet and Black’s younger players continued to earn more experience as BJ Davis and Cam Lawin both made their first collegiate baskets.

“We know those guys are super talented and more than capable. I’m happy to see them out there and see that work coming to fruition,” LeDee said. “I’m super happy, and I know the rest of the team was, too.”

The Aztecs outshot Saint Katherine from the field 45.8% (33 of 72) to 32.8% (19 of 58).

SDSU also led in bench points (42 to 4), 46 to 12 from the paint, 33 to 2 in points off turnovers and 19 to 2 on second-chance points.

The Aztecs had twice as many rebounds as Saint Katherine — 50 (19 offensive, 31 defensive) to 25 (five offensive, 20 defensive).

San Diego State will host its next home matchup against the Stanford Cardinal, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday night at Viejas Arena.

“They’re veterans. They’re bigger than us at almost every position, and so that size and strength are going to play a factor in the game,” Dutcher said. “It’s going to be a real challenge for us on Thursday.”