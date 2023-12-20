News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Photo courtesy of Live Nation.

Stevie Nicks puts a spell on San Diego

2
Many SDSU students utilize the online video chat platform “Zoom” for various meetings relating to school, work and their personal lives.

Students are stuck with limited course options, SDSU should offer a balance of in-person and online classes

3
SDSUs Splatoon team - Carne Inksada Fries - (from left) Jason Cookie Tran, Lupita Kablamoshi Tello, Christopher Dashing Konz and Alondra StupidStrawberry Chula compete with the Imperial Valley College Diamond Rays in the Esports Engagement Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, with Lorenzo Seyer Mestido and Bernard BarnYard Bausa watching in the back. Carne Inksada Fries lost to the Diamond Rays 4-2.

Aztec Gaming hosts the first-ever competition in the Esports Engagement Center

4
San Diego State guard Micah Parrish celebrates with fans after the Aztecs 63-62 win over UC Irvine on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Viejas Arena. Parrish made the game-winning shot with 10.4 seconds remaining and scored 14 points in the game.

Men’s basketball rallies to defeat UCI 63-62 after leading by as much as 16

5
El burrito que cambió San Diego

El burrito que cambió San Diego

Advertisement

Men’s Basketball cruises to 91-57 win against Saint Katherine

Four Aztecs scored in double-digits against the NAIA Firebirds, marked by Jaedon LeDee’s 17 points
by Roman Aguilar, Sports EditorDecember 20, 2023
San+Diego+State+guard+Lamot+Butler+drives+baseline+against+Saint+Katherine+guard+Maur+Tablada+on+Tuesday%2C+Dec.+19+at+Viejas+Arena.+The+Aztecs+won+91-57+in+their+first+game+since+Dec.+9.
Christie Yeung
San Diego State guard Lamot Butler drives baseline against Saint Katherine guard Maur Tablada on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs won 91-57 in their first game since Dec. 9.

The San Diego State Men’s Basketball team sailed past the Saint Katherine Firebirds, 91-57, on Tuesday evening at Viejas Arena.

At least four Aztecs (9-2) scored in double figures, highlighted by Jaedon LeDee posting 17 points. Reese Waters also joined in on the action and dropped 15 points. Both Jay Pal and Darrion Trammell each scored 10 points to join the others in double figures.

As their name suggests,the Firebirds (9-3) came out hot, making their first four attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers to take an early 11-7 lead.

However, their shooting went cold as they would only finish four of their final 21 to end the first half.

By halftime,the Aztecs led by 30 — marking the 13th time that they’ve accomplished such a feat since the 1996-1997 season — and coasted the rest of the way throughout the game.

“We knew Saint Katherine was 9-2 and they are playing NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) competition, but they were playing well,” head coach Brian Dutcher said.

Miles Heide and Demarshay Johnson Jr. each set a career-high with nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

“The coaches have done a lot to preach to me (that) it takes patience and time. They’ve given me that role of going out there and being an energy guy, getting offensive boards, and doing what I can on the defensive glass,” Heide said. “It’s just time and patience. My role will grow even bigger eventually, but I just try to do what I can on the court right now.”

The Scarlet and Black’s younger players continued to earn more experience as BJ Davis and Cam Lawin both made their first collegiate baskets.

“We know those guys are super talented and more than capable. I’m happy to see them out there and see that work coming to fruition,” LeDee said. “I’m super happy, and I know the rest of the team was, too.”

The Aztecs outshot Saint Katherine from the field 45.8% (33 of 72) to 32.8% (19 of 58).

SDSU also led in bench points (42 to 4), 46 to 12 from the paint, 33 to 2 in points off turnovers and 19 to 2 on second-chance points.

The Aztecs had twice as many rebounds as Saint Katherine — 50 (19 offensive, 31 defensive) to 25 (five offensive, 20 defensive).

San Diego State will host its next home matchup against the Stanford Cardinal, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday night at Viejas Arena.

“They’re veterans. They’re bigger than us at almost every position, and so that size and strength are going to play a factor in the game,” Dutcher said. “It’s going to be a real challenge for us on Thursday.”
About the Contributors
Roman Aguilar, '23 -24 Sports Editor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in