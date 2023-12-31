News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler attacks the rim against Stanford forward Max Murrell on Thursday, Dec. 21 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs finished their home non-conference schedule with a 6-0 record following the 74-50 win.

Aztecs full of holiday cheer: men sink Stanford, women sweep tournament

2
Starbucks is one of the most popular stores at SDSU, but its campus locations dont offer mobile ordering.

It’s time for Starbucks to offer mobile order options at SDSU

3
Photo courtesy of DC Studios.

The King of the Seven Seas returns to the silver screen

4
Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences major Selvana Aleesha pictured in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union on March 20, 2023.

Chaldean Americans revive their endangered language through cultural advocacy

5
This pre-season meet gave inspiration to inclined athletes within the San Diego community

Video: SDSU hosts Summer Nights Track & Field meet

Advertisement

Women’s basketball hangs on in overtime against Colorado State 74-71

Jada Lewis’ game-winning 3-pointer gave the Aztecs their first win in Mountain West play, marking the 10th win of the season
by Trevor Speetzen, Staff WriterDecember 31, 2023
San+Diego+State+guard+Jada+Lewis+%2815%29+takes+a+3-pointer+earlier+this+season+at+Viejas+Arena.+Lewis+topped+the+20-point+mark+for+the+third+time+in+Scarlet+in+Black+in+the+Aztecs+74-71+overtime+win+over+Colorado+State+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+30.
Christie Yeung
San Diego State guard Jada Lewis (15) takes a 3-pointer earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Lewis topped the 20-point mark for the third time in Scarlet in Black in the Aztecs’ 74-71 overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The San Diego State Aztecs women’s basketball team defeated the Colorado State Rams 74-71 in overtime at Viejas Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30th.

The Aztecs entered the game with a record of nine wins and four losses after coming off a dominating performance against Florida Atlantic. Colorado State suffered its third loss of the season after entering the game with nine wins and two losses.

SDSU had three players in double digits against the Rams. Jada Lewis and Abby Prohaska both led the Aztecs in scoring with 22 points, while Kim Villalobos also contributed 15 points.

CSU guard McKenna Hofschild was one to watch out for. She entered the game averaging 22.1 points for the Rams and scored 34 points against SDSU. Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson spoke highly of Hofschild.

“(Hofschild) is a really, really hard guard,” Terry-Hutson said. “She’s a very special player, a once in a lifetime type of player. She’s done a lot for our league and for Colorado State.”

At the start of the game, it was very close between the two teams. Prohaska was the first to score for SDSU with a high-post jump shot. By the end of the first period, the Aztecs held the lead over Colorado State 20-15.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Prohaska was called for her second foul of the game, which forced her to sit out the rest of the second period. Terry-Hutson expressed her concern about not having Prohaska on the floor.

“(Prohaska is) the heart and soul of this team,” Terry-Hutson said. “Jada, Alyssa (Jackson), Megan (Fiso) and some of the kids who came off the bench stepped up in her absence and kept us going so we could take the lead into the half.”

At the half, SDSU led CSU 35-29 with the Aztecs shooting 41% from the field. During the third quarter, the Aztecs struggled to score and went the first five minutes of the second half without scoring a field goal.

Colorado State was able to close the gap and eventually took the lead behind Hofschild, who scored 10 points for the Rams in the third. By the end of the period, CSU outscored SDSU 22-7 with the Rams leading 51-42.

Villalobos started the fourth quarter with a layup to help close the gap. With 7:20 left in the game, the Aztecs trailed the Rams 54-45 before Villalobos scored a jumper in the paint to cut the lead to 54-47.

For the next minute, SDSU went on a scoring frenzy to close the gap to 54-52. The Aztecs then retook the lead after a clutch 3-pointer by Jackson to make the score 55-54 with 5:29 left in the game.

The two teams then went back and forth for the rest of regulation with the score tied at 60 with one minute left. Both Prohaska and Hofschild missed the last shots of the fourth to send the game into overtime.

During overtime, both teams began to trade shots once again with Prohaska and Lewis leading the scoring for SDSU. Hofschild kept CSU in the game with 8 points of her own.

With the score tied at 71-71 with 8 seconds left in overtime, Lewis hit the game-winning shot by scoring a clutch three-pointer. CSU guard Sanna Strom took the last shot for the Rams, but missed, giving the Aztecs a 74-71 win over CSU.

Lewis spoke about her thought process during the game-winning shot.

“Nothing, just shoot it,” Lewis said. “It’s just muscle memory; the clock was running down, I saw daylight and just took it.”

SDSU’s next game will be against Air Force on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Clune Arena.

Tip-off will be at 5:30 p.m., and the game will also be streamed on the Mountain West Network.
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in