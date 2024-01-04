News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
San Diego State guard Jada Lewis (15) takes a 3-pointer earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Lewis topped the 20-point mark for the third time in Scarlet in Black in the Aztecs 74-71 overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Women’s basketball hangs on in overtime against Colorado State 74-71

2
San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos takes a shot over a defender earlier this season at University of San Diego. She recorded a 10 point, 14 rebound double-double in the Aztecs overtime loss at Air Force on Wednesday, Jan.3.

Aztecs lose intense overtime thriller against Air Force 71-63, snapping seven-game win streak

3
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler attacks the rim against Stanford forward Max Murrell on Thursday, Dec. 21 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs finished their home non-conference schedule with a 6-0 record following the 74-50 win.

Aztecs full of holiday cheer: men sink Stanford, women sweep tournament

4
Photo courtesy of DC Studios.

The King of the Seven Seas returns to the silver screen

5
San Diego State Forward Jaedon LaDee drives over a pair of defenders for a slam dunk at Viejas Arena. LaDee scored 21 points, his eighth 20-point game for the Scarlet and Black, as the Aztecs won 74-47 vs. Fresno State on Wednesday, Jan. 3

Men’s basketball pummels Fresno State 74-47 in Mountain West opener

Advertisement

Men’s basketball pummels Fresno State 74-47 in Mountain West opener

LeDee, Parrish and Butler led the Aztecs in double-digit scoring as SDSU gained the second-largest margin of victory in the series since 1940
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor January 4, 2024
San+Diego+State+Forward+Jaedon+LaDee+drives+over+a+pair+of+defenders+for+a+slam+dunk+at+Viejas+Arena.+LaDee+scored+21+points%2C+his+eighth+20-point+game+for+the+Scarlet+and+Black%2C+as+the+Aztecs+won+74-47+vs.+Fresno+State+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+3
Lindsey Brintwood
San Diego State Forward Jaedon LaDee drives over a pair of defenders for a slam dunk at Viejas Arena. LaDee scored 21 points, his eighth 20-point game for the Scarlet and Black, as the Aztecs won 74-47 vs. Fresno State on Wednesday, Jan. 3

The San Diego State men’s basketball team dominated the Fresno State Bulldogs, 74-47, on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena. 

The 27-point victory was the second-largest margin of victory for the Aztecs in series history. 

The Aztecs (12-2) had three scorers in double-figures led by Jaedon LeDee with 21 points, his eighth 20-point game this season. 

Lamont Butler and Micah Parrish both added 11 points in the victory. Parrish also pulled down a game-high seven rebounds and Butler also had a game-high four assists. 

“I try to be aggressive, I have to play with my instincts. I know the right reads to make and what passes to make,” Butler said. “I am trying to do that consistently and be aggressive and get to the rim, get to the paint and create plays for myself and others.” 

SDSU shot 53% from the field, holding Fresno State to only 35% shooting. The Aztecs dominated the glass, too, finishing 39-28 in rebounds with 31 coming on the defensive end. 

Fresno State (7-7) put points on the board first, but the Scarlet and Black came back and responded with a 9-0 run to put themselves in front by eight. 

From then on, San Diego State never gave back the lead, entering halftime with a 13-point lead.  

Parrish spoke on the energy throughout the night, and the tone that was set for the team to compete at a high level. 

“It is the first game of the conference, so all of the coaches were on edge letting us know that this is when the season really starts,” Parrish said. “It’s important for us to win these conference games, especially at the beginning of the schedule.” 

Just like in the first half, the Bulldogs scored first out of the break, but the Aztecs again responded with another huge scoring run to give them a 20-point advantage by the first media timeout of the second half. 

The lead never dropped under 20 the rest of the night as the Aztecs cruised their way to a 74-47 win for their ninth-consecutive victory over Fresno State.

The win marked the largest margin of victory over the Bulldogs since Jan. 6, 1940, the second-ever meeting between the two programs. 

Head coach Brian Dutcher spoke on the performance of the team overall and the highlighted play from LeDee. 

“Today we executed well. We ran our stuff at a high level and made open shots. We made open threes and then, of course, Jaedon LeDee got going,” Dutcher said.

“He’s capable of creating his own shot outside of the offense – just flash up to the elbow and go one-on-one with a spread floor, and he’s dangerous. The combination of good offense and good players allowed us to score enough points to make it comfortable.” 

San Diego State will host its next home game soon against UNLV on Saturday. 

Tip-Off from Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena will be at 1 p.m.

About the Contributor
Roman Aguilar, '23 -24 Sports Editor
Roman Aguilar (he/him/his) is a second-year journalism major with an emphasis in public relations from Stockton, California. Since he was little, he loved watching sports and being able to tell a good story out of an exciting game matchup. He joined the Daily Aztec in 2022 as a contributor and staff writer for the sports section, covering a multitude of sports including football, men's basketball, and water polo, before moving on to sports editor. Aguilar is also a blog writer for KCR College Radio, attending concerts and having the opportunity to cover shows and interview artists. When he isn't writing articles related to music or sports, you can see Roman going to local concert shows on a near-weekly basis and watching his favorite horror movies.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in