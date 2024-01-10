No.19 men’s basketball improves to 3-0 in Conference play, holding down San Jose State in 81-78 win

San Diego State men’s basketball (14-2, 3-0 Mountain West) entered another conference matchup with an earned close win over the San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 Mountain West) at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Tuesday night.

“As crazy as it may sound, this is exactly how I thought the game would go,” said head coach Brian Dutcher. “They’re dynamic offensively. … Tim Miles has got a good team this year. They just have not won the close game. And that’s the difference between having the year we’re having and the year they’re having.”

Jaedon LaDee had 31 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Mountain West Conference as its leading scorer at 21.4 points per game. LaDee has also scored at least 20 points in four straight games.

“Just credit to the work and my God-given ability,” LeDee said. “Coaches put me in great positions to be successful, and credit to them as well.”

Lamont Butler added 16 points and Micah Parrish had 13 for the Aztecs.

Jay Pal scored 10 points and blocked a potential game-tying layup by Spartans’ Trey Anderson with three seconds remaining to secure the victory for the Scarlet and Black.

“He went from goat, and I’m not saying greatest of all time, to hero,” Dutcher joked. “He basically messed the (defensive) switch up to his credit, (but) he kept playing and made a timely block.”

Alvaro Cardenas led the Spartans with 21 points and six assists, but San Jose State ultimately lost its third game in a row.

San Jose State forced a shot clock violation with 13.6 seconds remaining to get the ball trailing 80-78. Cardenas found Anderson inside, but Pal swatted away his layup attempt and Butler recovered the loose ball for the Aztecs.

Butler was fouled and made one of his two free throws. With the game closing in for the Spartans, Diogo Seixas attempted a full-court heave for the tie but missed wide left.

SDSU won the rebound battle (37-28) and outscored San Jose State (38-24) in the point. This conference matchup between the two teams also featured 15 lead changes and 14 ties.

The Aztecs have now won 19 straight games when leading at halftime and 19 in a row when leading with five minutes remaining. San Diego State led at the half 42-41 and 70-67 with five minutes left.

San Diego State looks to continue its win streak against the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit Arena this Saturday at 11 a.m.