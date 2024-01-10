News This Week




San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos takes a shot over a defender earlier this season at University of San Diego. She recorded a 10 point, 14 rebound double-double in the Aztecs overtime loss at Air Force on Wednesday, Jan.3.

Aztecs lose intense overtime thriller against Air Force 71-63, snapping seven-game win streak

Aztecs lose intense overtime thriller against Air Force 71-63, snapping seven-game win streak

San Diego State guard Jada Lewis (15) takes a 3-pointer earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Lewis topped the 20-point mark for the third time in Scarlet in Black in the Aztecs 74-71 overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Women's basketball hangs on in overtime against Colorado State 74-71

Women’s basketball hangs on in overtime against Colorado State 74-71

San Diego State Forward Jaedon LaDee drives over a pair of defenders for a slam dunk at Viejas Arena. LaDee scored 21 points, his eighth 20-point game for the Scarlet and Black, as the Aztecs won 74-47 vs. Fresno State on Wednesday, Jan. 3

Men's basketball pummels Fresno State 74-47 in Mountain West opener

Men’s basketball pummels Fresno State 74-47 in Mountain West opener

A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

San Diego State guard Sarah Barcello takes for a shot against the Fresno State defense at Viejas Arena. Barcello scored her SDSU-best 14 points in the Aztecs win against Fresno State.

No OT needed - women's basketball builds lead, fends off Fresno St. 77-70

No OT needed - women’s basketball builds lead, fends off Fresno St. 77-70

No.19 men’s basketball improves to 3-0 in Conference play, holding down San Jose State in 81-78 win

Jaedon LaDee posted 31 points to lead the Aztecs to their 12th win in a row against the Spartans
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor January 10, 2024
San Diego State Guard Reese Waters sizes up Fresno State guard Isaiah Pope earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Waters scored seven points in the Aztecs 81-78 win at San Jose State University on Tuesday, Jan.9

San Diego State men’s basketball (14-2, 3-0 Mountain West) entered another conference matchup with an earned close win over the San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 Mountain West) at Provident Credit Union Event Center on Tuesday night. 

“As crazy as it may sound, this is exactly how I thought the game would go,” said head coach Brian Dutcher. “They’re dynamic offensively. … Tim Miles has got a good team this year. They just have not won the close game. And that’s the difference between having the year we’re having and the year they’re having.”

Jaedon LaDee had 31 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Mountain West Conference as its leading scorer at 21.4 points per game. LaDee has also scored at least 20 points in four straight games. 

Just credit to the work and my God-given ability,” LeDee said. “Coaches put me in great positions to be successful, and credit to them as well.” 

Lamont Butler added 16 points and Micah Parrish had 13 for the Aztecs

Jay Pal scored 10 points and blocked a potential game-tying layup by Spartans’ Trey Anderson with three seconds remaining to secure the victory for the Scarlet and Black. 

“He went from goat, and I’m not saying greatest of all time, to hero,” Dutcher joked. “He basically messed the (defensive) switch up to his credit, (but) he kept playing and made a timely block.”

Alvaro Cardenas led the Spartans with 21 points and six assists, but San Jose State ultimately lost its third game in a row. 

San Jose State forced a shot clock violation with 13.6 seconds remaining to get the ball trailing 80-78. Cardenas found Anderson inside, but Pal swatted away his layup attempt and Butler recovered the loose ball for the Aztecs. 

Butler was fouled and made one of his two free throws. With the game closing in for the Spartans, Diogo Seixas attempted a full-court heave for the tie but missed wide left. 

SDSU won the rebound battle (37-28) and outscored San Jose State (38-24) in the point. This conference matchup between the two teams also featured 15 lead changes and 14 ties. 

The Aztecs have now won 19 straight games when leading at halftime and 19 in a row when leading with five minutes remaining. San Diego State led at the half 42-41 and 70-67 with five minutes left. 

San Diego State looks to continue its win streak against the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit Arena this Saturday at 11 a.m. 

 
