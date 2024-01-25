News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Members of the California Faculty Association (CFA) gathered at a bus stop on the San Diego State University campus, holding signs in support of a CFA strike advocating for improved paid and working conditions on Jan. 22, 2024

What you need to know about the CFA strike

2
LaChica Sports Global Sport Business Immersion program students (from left to right: Jenna Fassio, Trinity Woodson, Brooklyn Moors, Ciara Dalton, and Emma Lian) enjoying the combination of sports industry insights and fan excitement at the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons game at Wembley Stadium on Oct.1, 2023. (Image courtesy of LaChica Sports)

LaChica Sports & Ent. Group continues to empower women in sports

3
San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos elevates for a shot over UNLV guard Kiara Jackson on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Viejas Arena. Villalobos recorded her fourth double-double in the last five games in Aztecs 67-60 loss.

Women’s basketball falls short in Field Trip Day loss to No. 25 UNLV

4
San Diego State guard Miles Byrd attacks the rim earlier this season at Viejas Arena. The sophomore from Stockton, California, had a career-high 13 points in SDSUs 88-70 loss at New Mexico on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Lobos dog No. 19 men’s basketball, pulling away in Aztecs' 88-70 loss

5
San Diego State guard Mia Davis goes around San Jose State forward Marisa Davis-Jones for a shot on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Viejas Arena. Davis recorded 3 points in the Aztecs 63-51 win.

Women’s basketball breaks three-game losing streak with a win over San Jose State, 63-51

Advertisement

Career-high 18 points from Mia Davis helps Aztecs dominate at Utah State

Davis made five 3-pointers en route to women’s basketball’s 76-62 victory over the Aggies
Byline photo of Jared Knobloch
by Jared Knobloch, Staff WriterJanuary 25, 2024
San+Diego+State+guard+Mia+Davis+takes+a+jump+shot+earlier+this+season+at+Viejas+Arena.+The+freshman+from+Phoenix+scored+11+of+her+career-high+18+points+in+the+third+quarter+of+the+Aztecs+76-62+win+at+Utah+State+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+24.
Chinedu Nwoffiah
San Diego State guard Mia Davis takes a jump shot earlier this season at Viejas Arena. The freshman from Phoenix scored 11 of her career-high 18 points in the third quarter of the Aztecs’ 76-62 win at Utah State on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

On the road against the Utah State Aggies, San Diego State women’s basketball team won, 76-62 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

San Diego State (13-8, 4-4 Mountain West) needed to reestablish themselves on the road, and Utah State (3-16, 0-8 Mountain West) gave them the opportunity to do so.

The Aztecs’ first points came from a free throw made by Abby Prohaska, who returned from injury last week. It was a slow start for both teams, with Utah State leading 7-3 halfway through the first. SDSU was shooting 10% from the field while Utah State 30%.

Meghan Fiso checked in and immediately made a 3-pointer for the Aztecs. The Aggies’ defense wasn’t stopping the Aztecs’ offense, but they failed to capitalize on early open shots.

Adryana Quezada, scoreless to start, grabbed a difficult offensive rebound and put the ball back, drawing a foul. She made both shots at the free throw line, as SDSU was able to take the lead on an 8-0 run while they held Utah State scoreless for three minutes.

Utah State went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead, 14-11, at the end of the first quarter. Both teams were shooting under 30% and had 4 turnovers each.

The second frame was the opposite of the first, as both teams picked up the scoring pace on higher-efficiency shooting.

Down 24-20, the Aztecs looked for one more push going into halftime. Kim Villalobos delivered with a floater, only for Utah State guard Ivory Finley to respond with a made jumper.

Quezada worked the low-post, and was able to find an open layup, then on the very next possession saw a jumper by Prohaska. Villalobos had back-to-back assists, but the halftime buzzer sounded, and the Aztecs headed into the locker room down 28-26.

“They know what they need to do, this is one of those games you can get caught up – on paper you’re supposed to win it. I was happy with the way we came back in the second half,” said head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson postgame.

Two minutes into the third quarter, Quezada made two free throws to give her 12 points, but the Aggies maintained their relatively small lead at 30-28.

Alyssa Jackson had a highlight-worthy swat on guard Cheyenne Stubbs. The Aggies, on a 6-0 run, stole the ball from the Aztecs multiple possessions in a row, which led to several wide-open layups.

Mia Davis prevented the Aggies from pulling away — she knocked down a big 3-pointer to keep the Aztecs within 5 points.

The Aggies, in a 2-3 zone defense, were broken down numerous times by the Aztecs offense overloading one side, waiting for an opening to reveal itself.

“I knew this would be a good game for (Davis) because they were going to play zone. She’s just a knockdown shooter,” Terry-Hutson said.

San Diego State took the lead, 36-35, on a jumper from Villalobos. They took over to end the third and went on an 18-3 run, forcing Utah State to call timeout. They forced five straight turnovers on the Aggies.

The Aztecs led the game 51-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

Villalobos kept hitting from the midrange, making another jumper from above the stripe to give her 12 points midway through the fourth.

After a made shot by Prohaska, the Aztecs led by 10 and seemed to pull away from the Aggies.

Davis made her fifth 3-pointer of the game, giving her 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting overall, 5 of 7 from the 3-point line.

The lead turned into a blowout as the Aztecs went on another 9-0 run, giving them a 73-52 lead. However, back-to-back 3’s by Utah State gave them some energy, and they looked for one more push, but SDSU finished with the win.

Quezada finished with 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

Davis finished with a career-high 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting, 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Stubbs led for the Aggies scoring 21 points on 7 of 17 shooting.

The Aztecs head home to play the Boise State Broncos in their second season matchup on Saturday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.
About the Contributor
Jared Knobloch, Staff Writer
Jared is a Journalism major from San Diego, California. He transferred from San Diego Mesa College, where he was Editor-In-Chief of The Mesa Press. He focuses on sports journalism, and hopes to refine his writing skills while working for the Daily Aztec. His favorite sport to watch is basketball, and other interests include working out, playing video games, and of course, shooting hoops with friends.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in