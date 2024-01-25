Career-high 18 points from Mia Davis helps Aztecs dominate at Utah State

On the road against the Utah State Aggies, San Diego State women’s basketball team won, 76-62 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

San Diego State (13-8, 4-4 Mountain West) needed to reestablish themselves on the road, and Utah State (3-16, 0-8 Mountain West) gave them the opportunity to do so.

The Aztecs’ first points came from a free throw made by Abby Prohaska, who returned from injury last week. It was a slow start for both teams, with Utah State leading 7-3 halfway through the first. SDSU was shooting 10% from the field while Utah State 30%.

Meghan Fiso checked in and immediately made a 3-pointer for the Aztecs. The Aggies’ defense wasn’t stopping the Aztecs’ offense, but they failed to capitalize on early open shots.

Adryana Quezada, scoreless to start, grabbed a difficult offensive rebound and put the ball back, drawing a foul. She made both shots at the free throw line, as SDSU was able to take the lead on an 8-0 run while they held Utah State scoreless for three minutes.

Utah State went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead, 14-11, at the end of the first quarter. Both teams were shooting under 30% and had 4 turnovers each.

The second frame was the opposite of the first, as both teams picked up the scoring pace on higher-efficiency shooting.

Down 24-20, the Aztecs looked for one more push going into halftime. Kim Villalobos delivered with a floater, only for Utah State guard Ivory Finley to respond with a made jumper.

Quezada worked the low-post, and was able to find an open layup, then on the very next possession saw a jumper by Prohaska. Villalobos had back-to-back assists, but the halftime buzzer sounded, and the Aztecs headed into the locker room down 28-26.

“They know what they need to do, this is one of those games you can get caught up – on paper you’re supposed to win it. I was happy with the way we came back in the second half,” said head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson postgame.

Two minutes into the third quarter, Quezada made two free throws to give her 12 points, but the Aggies maintained their relatively small lead at 30-28.

Alyssa Jackson had a highlight-worthy swat on guard Cheyenne Stubbs. The Aggies, on a 6-0 run, stole the ball from the Aztecs multiple possessions in a row, which led to several wide-open layups.

Mia Davis prevented the Aggies from pulling away — she knocked down a big 3-pointer to keep the Aztecs within 5 points.

The Aggies, in a 2-3 zone defense, were broken down numerous times by the Aztecs offense overloading one side, waiting for an opening to reveal itself.

“I knew this would be a good game for (Davis) because they were going to play zone. She’s just a knockdown shooter,” Terry-Hutson said.

San Diego State took the lead, 36-35, on a jumper from Villalobos. They took over to end the third and went on an 18-3 run, forcing Utah State to call timeout. They forced five straight turnovers on the Aggies.

The Aztecs led the game 51-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

Villalobos kept hitting from the midrange, making another jumper from above the stripe to give her 12 points midway through the fourth.

After a made shot by Prohaska, the Aztecs led by 10 and seemed to pull away from the Aggies.

Davis made her fifth 3-pointer of the game, giving her 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting overall, 5 of 7 from the 3-point line.

The lead turned into a blowout as the Aztecs went on another 9-0 run, giving them a 73-52 lead. However, back-to-back 3’s by Utah State gave them some energy, and they looked for one more push, but SDSU finished with the win.

Quezada finished with 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

Davis finished with a career-high 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting, 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Stubbs led for the Aggies scoring 21 points on 7 of 17 shooting.

The Aztecs head home to play the Boise State Broncos in their second season matchup on Saturday, Jan. 27. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.