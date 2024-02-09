News This Week




No. 24 Aztec softball falls short against No. 3 Stanford in SDSU season kickoff

Despite stellar pitching, the Aztecs offense was unable to break through
by Jacob Fogelstrom, Contributor February 9, 2024
SDSU+senior+Allie+Light+starts+on+the+mound+for+the+No.+24+softball+team+against+No.+3+Stanford+on+Thursday%2C+Feb.+8+at+the+SDSU+Softball+Stadium.+She+threw+for+5+innings%2C+giving+up+2+hits%2C+1+walk+and+striking+out+5.
Christie Yeung
SDSU senior Allie Light starts on the mound for the No. 24 softball team against No. 3 Stanford on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the SDSU Softball Stadium. She threw for 5 innings, giving up 2 hits, 1 walk and striking out 5.

To kick off the 2024 season the No. 24 Aztecs fell at home to No. 3 Stanford, 3-0, in a showing of elite pitching from both sides.

Leading the way for SDSU was Allie Light, the “2023 Mountain West Pitcher of the Year.” Light held Stanford scoreless through 5 innings, allowing just 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

“I knew I had a solid infield and outfield behind me, I just had to throw strikes and put the ball in their hands so they could take care of business for me,” Light said regarding the strong defensive performance.

Through the first five innings, SDSU and Stanford were knotted up scoreless, with just three hits combined between both teams.

The only scoring burst came from the Cardinal in the top of the sixth. This burst was put into motion when infielder Taryn Kern drilled a triple into right field, which was immediately followed up with an RBI single by infielder Aly Kaneshiro. 

The Aztecs responded to the adversity with a three-pitch strikeout on the following batter, then Stanford answered right back with outfielder Caelan Koch sending a two-run home run over the center field wall to bring in Kaneshiro and put the Cardinal up 3-0.

The three-run inning from Stanford was enough to win the game. SDSU struggled to get the bats going offensively while facing pitcher Nijaree Canady, who went all 7 innings for Stanford recording 15 strikeouts and allowing just one hit.

“We knew it was going to be a battle going against arguably the best pitcher in the country in Nijaree but I felt we battled her well in what was a postseason environment,” said head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz. “We have to flip the page, focus on the competition coming in this weekend and be ready to compete.” 

The Aztecs have a quick turnaround into a competitive weekend ahead of them at the SDSU Season Kickoff and will look to bounce back against No. 28 Minnesota at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. 

That game will be followed by No. 29 Kentucky and UCSB on Saturday — all games will be at the SDSU Softball Stadium.
