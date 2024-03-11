SDSU Aztecs’ basketball ignites a vibrant fan culture

In the aftermath of an extraordinary run last year to the national championship game, the San Diego State University’s Aztecs have transcended the confines of a conventional sports narrative.

Beyond the courtside celebrations and hard-fought victories, their journey has seamlessly led to a multitude of changes for SDSU. The Aztecs basketball team has evolved into a nuanced and expansive storyline, where their performance on the court paired with rising expectations everywhere else has transformed them into a cultural phenomenon.

In the thick of the current season, the demand for tickets has intensified and the air feels different at SDSU. There’s a new excitement when the Aztecs take to the court: a renewed sense of pride and anticipation for what lies ahead.

The unprecedented success of SDSU’s basketball team has catalyzed a transformative cultural and academic shift, redefining the university’s image, and reshaping the essence of what it means to be an Aztec.

“The championship appearance has electrified the campus,” J. Luke Wood, SDSU’s former vice president of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity, said in an April, 2023 newsletter to the SDSU NewsCenter. “As an institution of higher learning, being on this national stage has allowed people to see and understand that whether it is academics, research or athletics, SDSU is among the greatest educational institutions that they can attend. That is a win-win.”

The Aztecs now bask among the best of the best, emerging as fresh heroes, with a spotlight shining like never before.

The SDSU basketball team started to appear on multiple prominent platforms, and not just sports networks like ESPN —they infiltrated talk shows and pop culture forums nationwide. Last season, media outlets like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” had puppies predicting an Aztec NCAA win and Forbes even ranked SDSU as No. 16 in their Top 25 Public Colleges this year. The university has completely redefined its image.

And it all happened during a basketball season. However, the team’s success isn’t just about sports. It has become a symbol of institutional resilience and achievement across the nation.

Julia Walker, a junior at SDSU originally from Louisville, Kentucky, witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of the Aztecs’ basketball success.

“During that insane season, I had people from Kentucky, people I barely knew, texting me about the games,” Walker said. “Suddenly, SDSU was on their radar, and it was all because of basketball.”

But the impact didn’t stop there. The team’s rise to the national spotlight didn’t just momentarily capture the attention of those in Walker’s hometown — it transformed SDSU into a university that people are longing to be a part of.

“My sister’s now a freshman here, and her friends back home are bombarding us with questions about applying to SDSU,” Walker said. “It’s as if the basketball team’s success has made SDSU the ultimate dream school. It’s comparable to those well-known sports schools on the southern and east coasts.”

SDSU has a newfound allure and desirability among students nationwide, and the numbers appear to back it up, too. According to the SDSU NewsCenter, undergraduate applications soared from 60,000 in 2011 to nearly 100,000 in 2023, coinciding with the basketball team’s Sweet 16 appearances.

The basketball team’s success has acted as a binding agent, creating connections between the university and the broader communities of San Diego. Local residents, regardless of their affiliation with the school, find common ground in cheering for the Aztecs.

In a way, SDSU has become a source of civic pride, bridging gaps and creating a shared experience that breaks boundaries. Community events, outreach programs and collaborations between the university and local organizations capitalized on the team’s success to foster positive community development initiatives.

It’s a testament to the city’s spirit and support.

Amidst the anticipation for long-term impacts from the basketball success, alumni like Carolyn Kennerary, underscores the enduring sense of community fostered during her time at SDSU, hinting at a legacy that encompasses the university’s everlasting connections and pride.

“I loved my time at SDSU and I love talking about SDSU,” Kennerary said. “I remember stepping on campus that first time and getting such a strong sense of community.”

Kennerary recounted her time at tailgates and getting a victory slice of pizza after a game whenever the Aztecs came out on top. It was those experiences and being a part of this SDSU community that shaped her connection with the university. While the connection and love never fully fades, it was recently given a second life.

“A lot of us alumni already have a great deal of support for Aztec sports teams and this major accomplishment just solidifies our belief that SDSU is the best,” Kennerary said. “I even wore my SDSU shirt around work after they won and totally bragged about it.”

This basketball success isn’t just a fleeting event but something that becomes a part of the university’s identity. It’s a long-lasting cultural shift that has touched generations of Aztecs.

During that championship game for the men’s basketball team, something shifted. Whether you were at the Viejas arena for the SDSU watch party, shoulder-to-shoulder at a college sports bar, or in standing in-person at NRG Stadium in Houston, everyone shared the same feeling: an overwhelmingly unifying sense of pride.

And that doesn’t just disappear.

It can be felt through the campus halls, student clubs and in the air during lectures. The Aztecs’ triumph became an emblem, inspiring pursuits of past sports.

The demand for tickets has intensified, but what’s truly intensified is the sense of belonging and shared achievement.

Students are proud to go to school here. It’s not merely about witnessing a game; it’s about being a part of a story of resilience.