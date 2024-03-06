Men’s golf places seventh at RE Lamkin Invitational

After a long Monday that consisted of 36 holes starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m., the San Diego State men’s golf team finished in seventh place out of 16 teams in the RE Lamkin Invitational on Tuesday.

The Aztecs carded a team score of 2-under-par in their final round on Tuesday to finish the tournament at 11-under at the San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif.

Competing as an individual, senior Skyler Ngo led the way for the Aztecs, carding a 4-under 68 in the final round to finish at 5-under for the tournament, placing 12th out of 95 golfers. Ngo’s 12th-place finish was the first time he placed first out of all the Aztecs, and it was his second-best placement of his college career.

After Monday, Ngo was in 32nd place after carding a 2-under 70 and a 1-over 73 for his first two rounds. Ngo’s Monday included six birdies, three bogeys, and a double-bogey.

In his final round, Ngo recorded seven birdies, including four in his last nine holes to jump 20 spots on the leaderboard.

Sophomore Chanachon Chokprajakchat came in second for the Aztecs but led SDSU in the team event with a tournament score of 4-under. Chokprajakchat’s first round was a mellow even-par 72 that consisted of 12 pars.

In his second round, the sophomore went on a birdie spree, with five birdies in his last 10 holes and seven total for the round to card a 6-under 66. In the final round, he recorded three birdies but had five bogeys to card a 2-over 74 to finish the tournament in a tie for 16th place.

Junior Jack Townsend followed Chokprajakchat with a tournament score of 2-under to finish in a tie for 23rd. After a 1-over 73 in his first round, Townsend recorded seven birdies en route to carding a 3-under 69 to end Monday. In his final round, the junior had three bogeys and three birdies to shoot even-par.

Fellow junior Shea Lague finished two strokes behind Townsend to finish the event at even-par. In his first two rounds, Lague was able to limit his bogeys with the help of his tee shots, only recording seven over the first 36 holes.

“It’s really hard to tell what’s going to happen out of the rough, so being on the fairway, you have more control over where your ball is going to end, how far it goes, the spin, so I think it’s really important to have a driver that goes straight,” said Lague after the second round.

In his second round, Lague recorded five birdies, including three-in-a-row over his last four holes, en route to carding a 1-under 71 after a first-round 1-over 73.

“I definitely found a bit more of my game coming down the stretch with the birdies, especially with a good par-save on the 14th hole as well,” said Lague after the second round. “Just to be able to hit some wedges close and make some putts… it’s still there.”

In his final round, Lague carded an even-par with six birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey to finish in a tie for 39th.

Senior Jackson Moss followed Lague with a tournament score of 2-over. Moss carded a first-round even-par and a second-round 2-over par that included six birdies and eight bogeys over the 36 holes. In his final round, Moss shot another even-par round with two birdies and two bogeys to finish in a tie for 47th.

Sophomore Tyler Kowack, who was disqualified from the tournament after signing an incorrect scorecard following the second round, carded a 2-over 74 in his final round. In his first round, Kowack recorded an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys to card a 3-under 69.

Along with Ngo, the Aztecs also had three more players compete as individuals: freshman Nathan Sampson, junior Rugthai Thongsom and senior Liam Koeneke. Sampson finished in a tie for 52nd place at 3-over after carding a 2-under 70, a 6-over 78 and a 3-over 75 for three rounds.

Thongsom finished in a tie for 76th at 10-over with a 3-over 75, a 6-over 78 and a 1-over 73 for his three rounds. Koeneke finished in 94th place at 33-over with a 9-over 81 and back-to-back 12-over 84s for his three rounds.

San Diego won the event with a team total of 22-under-par, finishing four strokes ahead of Fresno State and Colorado, who tied for second place. San Diego’s Craig Ronne won the individual event at 12-under.

The Aztecs’ next event will be The Goodwin at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from March 28–30.