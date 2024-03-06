News This Week





Women’s basketball wins last game of conference on Senior Night against Wyoming, 58-55

Kim Villalobos scores a career-high 24 points, 17 points being scored in the fourth quarter
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer March 6, 2024
San+Diego+State+forward+Kim+Villalobos+stands+one+on+one+with+a+Wyoming+defender+with+possession+at+Viejas+Arena.+Villalobos+scored+a+career-high+24+points+on+senior+night+in+the+win+against+thr+Wyoming+Cowgirls+58-55+on+Tuesday%2C+Mar.+5.+
Chinedu Nwoffiah
San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos stands one on one with a Wyoming defender with possession at Viejas Arena. Villalobos scored a career-high 24 points on senior night in the win against thr Wyoming Cowgirls 58-55 on Tuesday, Mar. 5.

To finish off the 2023-2024 regular season, San Diego State women’s basketball overcame a close victory against conference rival, the University of Wyoming, to capitalize senior night on March 5.

The Aztecs celebrated Jada Lewis, who passed 1,000 points in their collegiate time. Additionally, SDSU celebrated Adryana Quezada for 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. 

After, it was time to recognize the four seniors who will be graduating from SDSU. Those four seniors were Sarah Barcello, Abby Prohaska, Emaya Trahan and Lewis, who all walked the court with family and friends.

Kim Villalobos expressed her emotions when talking about this year’s seniors class.

“It’s a long season but it goes by really fast when you’re seeing everybody every day,” Villalobos said. “It’s really sad today to see them and reflect on everything that they’ve helped us with. I wish them well in everything they do, but also going to miss them here so is everybody.”

At the start of tipoff, the Cowgirls took control of the game. In the first quarter, the Cowgirls had 15 points and the Aztecs had 10. By the end of the second quarter, the Aztecs were still down 25-18. At the end of the third, the Cowgirls were up 43, with the Aztecs trailing behind 10 points with 33.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Aztecs dominated. SDSU took the lead with 3:13 left of the game when Villalobos went for a layup, pushing the Scarlet and Black one point ahead of the Cowgirls, 51-50.  

With elevated offense and tight defense in the fourth quarter, the Aztecs scored 25 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Cowgirls to only 12 points. 

Villalobos was the player of the game, scoring a career-high 24 points. Seventeen of those points were all scored in the fourth quarter, and she also had six rebounds, four steals and one block. 

“It felt really, good, especially on senior night,” Villalobos said. “We already had so much energy before the game and so much momentum during that (fourth) quarter. It feels really good that my teammates got me the ball, so definitely shout out to them and just being able to execute and we got the dub.”

Coach Stacie Terry-Hutson noted that defense was a great takeaway against Wyoming. 

“We played a very good defensive game, and we were able to stay close enough to get us an opportunity in the fourth quarter to make a play for the victory,” Terry-Hutson said. “ (I’m) really proud of our defense. I thought that was our best defensive effort of this season.” 

Terry-Hutson also spoke about the dynamic of this year’s team and the challenges that they faced. 

“This is a very special team because of what we’ve gone through to get to this point,” Terry-Hutson said. “This one’s really special because I’ve asked a lot of kids to play out of position.”

Besides the win, the Aztecs announced that Villalobos and Quezada are returning for next season. 

“I’m excited for them because I want to put them in a situation where they can have the best basketball experience,” Terry-Hutson said. “We’re going to put pieces around them and my hope for them and the rest of the team coming back is that we can get a championship.

Villalobos shared her goal for next season in hopes of continuing to win. 

“Always winning more games, and keep having fun when we’re winning those games,” Villalobos said. “Keep maintaining that energy in the locker room (and) on the floor because it transfers over.”

The Aztecs are tied for fourth place in the Mountain West Conference with Colorado State, Boise State and the University of Nevada. SDSU will be considered the seventh seed with 19-12 overall this season. 

The Aztecs will head to Las Vegas, where they will play against 10th-seed San Jose State for the Mountain West Tournament on Sunday, March 10. 

The Scarlet and Black will play at 4:30 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center. 

“We got to be consistent with our effort defensively and we got to find a way to score the ball easier,” Terry-Hutson said. “We got to score in transition, we need to take care of the basketball, rebound and defend. That will give us a good chance.”

 
About the Contributor
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.






