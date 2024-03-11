News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
San Diego State forward Adryana Quezada lays up the ball over an UN:V defender earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Quezada led the team in scoring with 14 points in the blowout loss to the Rebels 100-41 on Saturday, Mar. 2nd.

Women’s basketball handed worst loss of the season, 100-41, to No. 24 UNLV Rebels

2
A general view of the San Diego State student section during their 2023-2024 home opener again Cal State Fullerton at Viejas Arena on Nov. 6, 2023. The Aztecs have had announced sellout crowds at all 12 of their home games against DI opponents this season.

SDSU ticket office responds to men's basketball student tickets limits

3
Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester

Jamal’s Chicken: A ‘cluck-tastic’ delight

4
Photo Courtesy of Meet Cute Romance Bookshop

Finding love between pages: Inside San Diego's charming Meet Cute Bookshop

5
Rolling Louds 2023 festival in Los Angeles drew in a nearly sold out crowd

As Rolling Loud inches closer, SDSU students prepare to ‘rage’ to all-star headliners and a surprise Kanye West performance

Advertisement

Women’s basketball stymies Spartans with defense in 72-51 first round win

The Aztecs never trailed, got baskets from 10 different players to advance to the quarterfinals at the conference tournament
Byline photo of Eric Evelhoch
by Eric Evelhoch, Sports EditorMarch 11, 2024
San+Diego+State+forward+Meghan+Fiso+attacks+the+basket+earlier+this+season+at+Viejas+Arena.+The+senior+guard+matched+her+career+high+with+15+points+in+the+Aztecs+opening+round+win+over+San+Jos%C3%A9+State+at+the+2024+Mountain+West+Championships.
Natali Gonzalez
San Diego State forward Meghan Fiso attacks the basket earlier this season at Viejas Arena. The senior guard matched her career high with 15 points in the Aztecs’ opening round win over San José State at the 2024 Mountain West Championships.

After the women’s basketball team’s 72-51 first-round win over No. 10 seed San José State at the Mountain West Championships, Meghan Fiso laughed and then repeated herself as prompted by head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson during the postgame press conference.

“I think we’re learning that defense is what fuels us,” the senior guard said again, driving home the coach’s point. “Getting those two charges, I knew that my team was going to be super excited for me, excited that we (could) have another opportunity on the offensive end.”

On a night where Fiso led the No. 7 seed Aztecs (20-12, 10-8 Mountain West) in scoring — equaling her career-high of 15 points — the drawn charges were exemplary of the defensive effort by the Scarlet and Black on Sunday evening in Las Vegas.

SDSU put San José State (7-24, 2-16) behind by eight early and never allowed the Spartans back into the game, opening up a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and never letting the lead dip below double digits.

“I was really proud of our defensive effort tonight,” Terry-Hutson said. “These last two games… I thought they were locked into the game plan defensively and that’s really what we need in March.”

The two key points: hold SJSU’s leading scoring forward Amhyiah Moreland under 12 points and limit the Spartans’ 3-point looks.

Check and check.

Moreland, after scoring 18 points in both regular season matchups, was held to 2 points on 1-of-8 shooting. Terry-Hutson credited the defensive efforts by Kim Villalobos and Khylee Pepe in keeping Moreland off the block and forcing her to catch passes further from the rim.

The Aztecs held SJSU to 6-of-19 shooting from downtown overall while netting 8-of-21 long balls. As a whole, the Scarlet and Black had a 43.6% to 30.0% advantage from the field.

“I thought we withstood some of those (SJSU pushes) and were able to get a lead and play from that,” Terry-Hutson said. “That’s a lot of maturity that we are still learning, and it was just fun to see them have some success with what we had set out to do.”

It fueled an offensive performance that saw 10 of the 12 players that appeared score points, with Abby Prohaska adding 12 points and five rebounds, and Kim Villalobos scoring 11 points with three assists. Natalija Grizelj equaled her career-high of 3 points in four minutes of action in the fourth quarter.

SDSU had helpers on 19 of their 24 baskets, led by Sarah Barcello’s game-high five assists.

“We always say it in the locker room before we go out that our priority should be sharing the ball,” Prohaska said. “We play better when every single person on the court touches it.”

Up next is a showdown with No. 2 seed New Mexico, whom the Aztecs split the season series with. SDSU won at Viejas Arena on Feb. 7 while the Lobos took the meeting at The Pit on Feb. 28.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

“Everyone is on the same page with telling each other to stay poised,” Villalobos said. “We have a lot of games left to play, that’s our mindset here.”
About the Contributors
Eric Evelhoch, '23-24 Sports Editor
Eric Evelhoch (he/him/his) is a senior media studies major who was born outside of Detroit, Michigan, and lived in Ventura County, California, for a decade-plus. He is a returning college student and transfer from Santa Barbara City College, where he served as Sports Editor for The Channels. Evelhoch is also a Sports Director for KCR College Radio, where he restarted play-by-play coverage post-pandemic. Currently, he serves as the play-by-play broadcaster for the SDSU ACHA DI hockey team and has filled in on the call for Aztecs sports on the Mountain West Network. His prior freelance experience includes print, digital, online video and audio-only, and broadcast radio formats covering football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and volleyball.
Natali Gonzalez, '23-24 Arts & Culture Editor
Natali Gonzalez is an MA student in Rhetoric and Writing Studies. Originally from Ogden, Utah, she got her BA in English Teaching from Weber State University. While there, she worked as a research assistant examining the role of technology in K-12 education. She also worked for Upward Bound as an instructor and tutor. Now, at SDSU, she looks forward to learning about professional writing alongside increasing her knowledge about teaching practices. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys being outdoors, especially exploring the San Diego beaches and going on hikes, and doing yoga and meditation.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in