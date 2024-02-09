News This Week




Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester

Jamal’s Chicken: A ‘cluck-tastic’ delight

New restaurant Babas Pizza opened in the Charles B. Bell Jr. Pavilion in the spring semester

Baba’s Pizza is a welcomed newcomer to SDSU Dining

San Diego State Forward Adryana Quezada attempts a shot in the paint earlier this season. Quezada was the Aztecs leading scorer with 11 points, and 7 rebounds in the 82-50 loss at Colorado State on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Women’s basketball loses to Colorado State 82-50, splits season series with the Rams

The Topaz Apartment complex is shown complete for residents, but with some retail spaces incomplete.

Topaz residents wait for retail tenants months after initial delay

San Diego State forward Cameron Ferraz tries to control the puck to start an attack against Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Kroc Center Ice. He had three assists this game.

Photo Essay: SDSU's Ice Hockey Club defeats Colorado State in back-to-back games to wrap up the last homestand of 2023

Women’s basketball channels “Field Trip Day Magic” in 60-53 win

Kim Villalobos worked hard to tie the game together with 16 points to help the Aztecs rally past New Mexico
by Adrielle Hasara, Staff WriterFebruary 9, 2024
San+Diego+State+forward+Kim+Villalobos+readies+to+make+a+move+while+defended+by+New+Mexico+center+Charlotte+Kohl.+Villalobos+led+the+Aztecs+with+16+points+and+10+rebounds+in+the+60-53+win+over+the+Lobos.
Daniel Vasquez
San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos readies to make a move while defended by New Mexico center Charlotte Kohl. Villalobos led the Aztecs with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the 60-53 win over the Lobos.

After an intense back-and-forth battle, the San Diego State women’s basketball team defeated the New Mexico Lobos, 60-53, on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Viejas Arena.

The environment was filled with energy as schools around the Greater San Diego Area came out and supported the women’s team with the season’s largest crowd, bringing a bit of field trip day “magic.”

“I used to be that young girl, that person looking up to all these older people, so to be in that position is motivating and feels so good,” said guard Khylee Pepe.

The Aztecs (15-9, 6-5 Mountain West) fell behind in the third quarter but outscored New Mexico 22-9 in the fourth quarter. Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said that the change in pace throughout the game, specifically in the fourth quarter, allowed the Aztecs to take home the win.

“I saw a change in my team, and I talked about our body language in the fourth quarter and how it was significantly different than in comparison to the rest of the game, so I am proud of them for being able to bounce back,” Terry-Hutson said.

Forward Kim Villalobos delivered a great performance to help power the comeback. She finished the game with 16 points, making her the Aztecs’ highest-scoring player, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Jada Lewis added 13 points.

“It was a player-led fourth quarter — they called their plays, they called their defense, and they knew what they were going to do,” Terry-Hutson said. “This time of year in February, there has to be complete buy-in, and we got that for one quarter. The challenge now is can we do that for 40 minutes.”

The Aztecs play their next game at San José State on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.






