Women’s basketball channels “Field Trip Day Magic” in 60-53 win

After an intense back-and-forth battle, the San Diego State women’s basketball team defeated the New Mexico Lobos, 60-53, on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Viejas Arena.

The environment was filled with energy as schools around the Greater San Diego Area came out and supported the women’s team with the season’s largest crowd, bringing a bit of field trip day “magic.”

“I used to be that young girl, that person looking up to all these older people, so to be in that position is motivating and feels so good,” said guard Khylee Pepe.

The Aztecs (15-9, 6-5 Mountain West) fell behind in the third quarter but outscored New Mexico 22-9 in the fourth quarter. Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said that the change in pace throughout the game, specifically in the fourth quarter, allowed the Aztecs to take home the win.

“I saw a change in my team, and I talked about our body language in the fourth quarter and how it was significantly different than in comparison to the rest of the game, so I am proud of them for being able to bounce back,” Terry-Hutson said.

Forward Kim Villalobos delivered a great performance to help power the comeback. She finished the game with 16 points, making her the Aztecs’ highest-scoring player, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Jada Lewis added 13 points.

“It was a player-led fourth quarter — they called their plays, they called their defense, and they knew what they were going to do,” Terry-Hutson said. “This time of year in February, there has to be complete buy-in, and we got that for one quarter. The challenge now is can we do that for 40 minutes.”

The Aztecs play their next game at San José State on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

The game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.