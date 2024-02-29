News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
San Diego State forward Elijah Saunders catches a lob for an alley-oop dunk against New Mexico on Friday, Feb. 16 at Viejas Arena. Saunders 12 points were the most in a Mountain West game in his career as the Aztecs beat the Lobos 81-70.

Men’s basketball tops New Mexico, 81-70, on electrifying 'blackout' night

2
Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester

Jamal’s Chicken: A ‘cluck-tastic’ delight

3
An upside down Hawaiian state flag flies in the midst of a burned down neighborhood in Lahaina, Maui. An upside down flag signifies a state of distress. Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023.

The impact of tourists’ return to vacation in a charred Lahaina, Maui

4
San Diego State outfielder Irvin Weems slides home safely during the eighth inning against Portland on Friday, Feb. 16 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Aztecs rallied late, but fell to the Pilots 5-4 on Opening Day.

Baseball rallies late, but loses 5-4 to Portland in season opener

5
San Diego State outfielder Bella Espinoza hits during a game earlier this season at the SDSU Softball Stadium. Espinoza finished the tournament at the Mary Nutter Classic with five hits and three runs scored.

SDSU softball blanked 7-0 by nation’s premier program, No. 1 Oklahoma

Advertisement

Women’s basketball battles until the end in a loss at New Mexico, 66-63

Free throws were the downfall of the Aztecs as the Lobos scored 17 more points from the line
by Victoria Hamilton, ContributorFebruary 29, 2024
San+Diego+State+forward+Kim+Villalobos+rises+for+a+lay-in+earlier+this+season+at+Viejas+Arena.+She+led+the+Aztecs+in+scoring+for+the+seventh+time+this+season+in+their+66-63+loss+at+New+Mexico+on+Wednesday%2C+Feb.+28.
Daniel Vasquez
San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos rises for a lay-in earlier this season at Viejas Arena. She led the Aztecs in scoring for the seventh time this season in their 66-63 loss at New Mexico on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

In a nail-biting ending, the San Diego State women’s basketball team came up short in a road game against the New Mexico Lobos, 66-63, at The Pit on Wednesday night.

It was a thrilling match with the lead being exchanged 20 times.

The Aztecs (18-11, 9-7 Mountain West) had three double-digit scoring players, Kim Villalobos putting up 12 points, with Jada Lewis and Abby Prohaska both adding 11 points. Adryana Quezada also had a game-high 11 rebounds.

“We gave our maximum effort, I thought that they played hard,” said head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson. “New Mexico is a good team. It’s unfortunate but I thought we did a good job.”

The beginning of the game was scrappy, with lots of fouls drawn by both sides. SDSU fouled 11 times which turned into 16 points for the Lobos (20-9, 14-3) from the free-throw line.

New Mexico committed eight fouls that only turned into three points for the Aztecs. However, the Aztecs’ field goal shooting kept them in the lead, drilling 42% of their shots and went into the half with the lead 33-31.

At the start of the second half, the Lobos came out with full-court pressure and outscored the Aztecs 17-13. Prohaska and Quezada came to life, scoring 10 points combined to keep the score close at the end of the third quarter, a 48-46 Lobos lead.

In the fourth quarter, the score was tied up four different times with four lead changes. The stats ended up matching up perfectly in numerous categories: field goal percentage (37%), 3-point percentage (17%), rebounds (38) and points off turnovers (19).

As the Aztecs were down by five with nine seconds left, freshman guard Mia Davis tacked on two of her nine points with a baseline drive and closed the gap to three.

On the Lobos inbound play out of a timeout, Prohaska picked off her third steal with three seconds left. She dribbled to half-court and launched the ball for a long 3, but it hit the heel of the rim as the final buzzer went off.

Ultimately, it came down to free throws. The Lobos shot 28 of 34 from the line and the Aztecs shot 11 of 12.

“Thirty-four free throws to our 12 is hard to come back from. We have to defend and make sure that we get back and support in other ways,” Terry-Hutson said.

With just two games left, every game is magnified. This loss is tough for SDSU, which stood fourth in the Mountain West Conference before but dropped to sixth behind Colorado State.

The Aztecs face the UNLV Lady Rebels — the number one team in the Mountain West — in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m.

The game will be streamed on Mountain West Network.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in