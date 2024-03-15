News This Week





Men’s basketball defeats UNLV in overtime, 74-71 in Mountain West Championship Quarterfinals

Jaedon LaDee’s jumper in the final 15 seconds of overtime, and two free throws helped the Aztecs top the Rebels
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor March 15, 2024
San+Diego+State+forward+Jaedon+LaDee+hangs+onto+the+rim+after+a+dunk+over+several+UNLV+defenders+on+Thursday%2C+March+14+at+the+Thomas+%26+Mack+Center+in+Las+Vegas.+LaDees+34+points+helped+the+Aztecs+advance+to+the+semifinals+of+the+Mountain+West+Championships.+
Chinedu Nwoffiah
San Diego State forward Jaedon LaDee hangs onto the rim after a dunk over several UNLV defenders on Thursday, March 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. LaDee’s 34 points helped the Aztecs advance to the semifinals of the Mountain West Championships.

LAS VEGAS  — After the San Diego State men’s basketball team downed UNLV 74-71, in the Quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday, they now advance to Friday’s semifinal, where they’ll look to face the No. 1 Mountain West-seeded Utah State Aggies. 

“Both teams played good defense. Two sensational performances. One by Dedan Thomas and one by Jaedon LeDee,” head coach Brian Dutcher stated. “Sometimes coaching is easy. I ran the last play, gave it to your best player and let him make a player, and that’s what Jaedon did at the elbow sweep.”

LaDee scored a school record for a Mountain West Tournament game, 34 points in the contest, including seven during overtime and 16 rebounds for the Aztecs (23-9, 11-7 Mountain West). Guard Lamont Butler scored 12 points, and finished 5 of 8 from inside the paint. Guard Darrion Trammell shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from three, finishing with 11 points alongside a season-high five steals. 

UNLV (19-12, 12-6 MW) was led in scoring by guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who finished with 29 points and five assists. The Rebels also had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks from forward Keylan Boone. Guard Justin Webster also finished the night with 14 points. The overtime loss snapped the Rebels’ five-game winning streak.

SDSU went into halftime trailing 27-22, after LeDee scored nine points in the first half. Just as the game clock was expiring before intermission, Trammell made a field goal in the final three seconds of the first half, and closed the Aztecs’ deficit to five points at the half. 

“That was just great momentum,” Trammell said. “We talked about it going into half. We were kind of down, and we talked about it as a team. That was something positive. We just highlighted that, and we went out in the second half with great energy.”

LeDee’s 18-point second half helped the Scarlet and Black secure the three-point-victory. San Diego State was dominant within the glass all game, outrebounding the Rebels 50-31 and outscoring UNLV 20-8 on second-chance points. SDSU was proficient in steals, with nine to UNLV’s four and 11 points to the Rebels’ four on fast breaks. The Aztecs also scored significantly better in the paint, outscoring UNLV by a scoring margin of 32-20. 

Dutcher spoke on keeping momentum throughout the tournament to win close games after several in the past have slipped away. 

“It’s March. It’s tournament time. This is a good time to start winning close games,” said Dutcher.  “Everything in the past is in the past. All we control is the future. Now we’ve got one. We’ve won a close game. Let’s go get another one and another one and let’s keep this going.”

San Diego State’s semifinal matchup against Utah State is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight. 

 
About the Contributor
Roman Aguilar, '23 -24 Sports Editor
Roman Aguilar (he/him/his) is a second-year journalism major with an emphasis in public relations from Stockton, California. Since he was little, he loved watching sports and being able to tell a good story out of an exciting game matchup. He joined the Daily Aztec in 2022 as a contributor and staff writer for the sports section, covering a multitude of sports including football, men's basketball, and water polo, before moving on to sports editor. Aguilar is also a blog writer for KCR College Radio, attending concerts and having the opportunity to cover shows and interview artists. When he isn't writing articles related to music or sports, you can see Roman going to local concert shows on a near-weekly basis and watching his favorite horror movies.






