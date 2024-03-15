News This Week





Aztecs crash the boards to earn their trip to the Mountain West Semifinals

SDSU snatched the second-most rebounds in a game in conference tournament history to take down UNLV in overtime
Byline photo of Eric Evelhoch
by Eric Evelhoch, Sports EditorMarch 15, 2024
San+Diego+State+forward+Jay+Pal+attacks+UNLV+forward+Rob+Whaley+Jr+in+the+quarterfinals+of+the+2024+Mountain+West+Mens+Championship+on+Thursday%2C+March+14+at+the+Thomas+%26+Mack+Center+in+Las+Vegas.+Pal+grabbed+nine+of+the+Aztecs+50+rebounds%2C+tied+for+the+second-most+hes+had+in+a+single+game+this+season.
Chinedu Nwoffiah
San Diego State forward Jay Pal attacks UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Championship on Thursday, March 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Pal grabbed nine of the Aztecs’ 50 rebounds, tied for the second-most he’s had in a single game this season.

LAS VEGAS — Margins shrink come March, slimming even more when a game goes beyond regulation, so the San Diego State men’s basketball team’s eye-popping edge on the boards gave the Aztecs the needed extra juice in their 74-71 quarterfinal win in overtime.

Fifth-seeded SDSU (23-9) earned their 17th consecutive trip to the Mountain West Championship Semifinals thanks in large part to their dominance getting to the glass and out-rebounding UNLV 50-31. The Aztecs snatched a 25-9 edge in offensive rebounds, which they converted to a 20-8 second chance scoring advantage.

“That was the key we put on the board in the locker room and I thought it was the key to the game,” said head coach Brian Dutcher.

Jaedon LeDee led the charge, feasting to the tune of 16 boards (seven on offense), which made him the first Aztec since Josh Davis in 2013-14 with multiple 15-plus rebound games in a season.

It was a full team effort, with seven of the nine players that appeared for the Scarlet and Black grabbing multiple rebounds. Jay Pal had nine boards, while the starting guard trio of Micah Parrish (five rebounds, four on offense), Lamot Butler and Darrion Trammell combined for 11 caroms.

UNLV (19-12) was without one of their top rebounders in 6-foot-9 fifth-year forward Kalib Boone, who sustained an ankle injury in the Runnin’ Rebels’ regular season finale at Nevada. Despite dressing and attempting to play, he returned to the bench after just 59 seconds in the first half.

Boone’s presence was particularly missed on the offensive side, where he has the second-most offensive rebounds on the team. Guard Luis Rodriguez was the only Rebel to grab multiple second-chance boards, and was limited to only two.

“When (Kalib) Boone didn’t play, that was a huge momentum change.” Dutcher said. “He is their offensive rebounder. He is the rebounding problem.”

SDSU made that absence a major problem, as the Aztecs got seven more possessions and attempted 19 more shots.

The plus-19 margin tied their second largest edge against a Division I opponent for the Scarlet and Black this season. It flipped the minus-six differential from when the Aztecs dropped their final road game of the regular season to UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center nine days prior.

Rebounding has always been one of the main margins that SDSU has won to power the years of success under Dutcher and Steve Fisher.

With top-seeded Utah State and the Mountain West coaches’ Player of the Year Great Osobor — the conference’s leading rebounder — waiting in the semis, the game on the glass will likely prove to be pivotal once again.
About the Contributor
Eric Evelhoch, '23-24 Sports Editor
Eric Evelhoch (he/him/his) is a senior media studies major who was born outside of Detroit, Michigan, and lived in Ventura County, California, for a decade-plus. He is a returning college student and transfer from Santa Barbara City College, where he served as Sports Editor for The Channels. Evelhoch is also a Sports Director for KCR College Radio, where he restarted play-by-play coverage post-pandemic. Currently, he serves as the play-by-play broadcaster for the SDSU ACHA DI hockey team and has filled in on the call for Aztecs sports on the Mountain West Network. His prior freelance experience includes print, digital, online video and audio-only, and broadcast radio formats covering football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and volleyball.






