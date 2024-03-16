News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

2
San Diego State forward Adryana Quezada lays up the ball over an UN:V defender earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Quezada led the team in scoring with 14 points in the blowout loss to the Rebels 100-41 on Saturday, Mar. 2nd.

Women’s basketball handed worst loss of the season, 100-41, to No. 24 UNLV Rebels

3
A general view of the San Diego State student section during their 2023-2024 home opener again Cal State Fullerton at Viejas Arena on Nov. 6, 2023. The Aztecs have had announced sellout crowds at all 12 of their home games against DI opponents this season.

SDSU ticket office responds to men's basketball student tickets limits

4
Fans pack Viejas Arena with their fingers up in hopes of a made free throw earlier in the Mens Basketball season vs. Point Loma on Monday, Nov. 23, 2023.

SDSU Aztecs' basketball ignites a vibrant fan culture

5
Rolling Louds 2023 festival in Los Angeles drew in a nearly sold out crowd

As Rolling Loud inches closer, SDSU students prepare to ‘rage’ to all-star headliners and a surprise Kanye West performance

Advertisement

In battle of ‘Players of the Year,’ better team play powers SDSU to the final

Five Aztecs scored in double digits, with breakout performances by Micah Parrish and Reese Waters
Byline photo of Eric Evelhoch
by Eric Evelhoch, Sports EditorMarch 16, 2024
San+Diego+State+guard%2Fforward+Micah+Parrish+lines+up+a+shot+over+Utah+State+guard+Mason+Falslev+in+the+first+semifinal+of+the+2024+Mountain+West+Mens+Championship+at+the+Thomas+%26+Mack+Center+in+Las+Vegas.+Parrish+scored+15+points+in+the+Aztecs+86-70+win+over+the+outright+regular+season+champion+Aggies.
Chinedu Nwoffiah
San Diego State guard/forward Micah Parrish lines up a shot over Utah State guard Mason Falslev in the first semifinal of the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Parrish scored 15 points in the Aztecs’ 86-70 win over the outright regular season champion Aggies.

LAS VEGAS — The marquee may have featured Mountain West Player of the Year winners Jaedon LeDee and Great Osobor, but the San Diego State men’s basketball team took down the Utah State Aggies 86-70, thanks to sterling efforts up and down the lineup.

Micah Parrish bounced back from an 0-for-8 shooting night in the quarterfinal with 15 points, his highest scoring output since non-conference play. Lamont Butler contributed 16 points, Reese Waters added 11 points and Darrion Trammell scored 10 points.

“I knew I had to break out soon,” Parrish said. “I knew I put the work in. I work on my shot every day and knew one day it was going to come — today it came.”

The Aztecs needed it, as LeDee picked up his second personal foul just 3:58 into the game.

Parrish was the first to step up, making three straight shots in a 58 second stretch as part of his 10 first half points. After shooting a combined 9-of-34 over the past three games, Parrish made his first five shots from the field.

Trammell splashed a critical 3-pointer at the end of the first half for the second straight night, knocking down a step back from straight away to pull SDSU within 39-36 at the half. He led the Scarlet and Black in assists for the seventh straight game, tying for the game-high with five helpers.

“We came out (in) the second half, played our continually good defense and (Parrish and Reese Waters) made shots,” said head coach Brian Dutcher. “Today when they make shots, you can see what our offense looks like… I believe the ball is going in every time that they shoot it.”

Waters and Butler were the perfect spice to a second half offense that had a heavy focus on LeDee.

SDSU took the lead on five straight possessions starting at two and a half minutes into the second, with Butler knocking down triples on back-to-back trips. His depth charge at the 14:49 mark gave the Aztecs the lead for good, as the senior from Moreno Valley, California, scored 11 points in the second half.

Then it was Waters’ turn to keep the Aggies at arm’s reach, making four of the Aztecs’ six buckets over a 5:21 stretch for a 12-point lead with just under five minutes to play. It was his first time in double-digits since Feb. 24.

The back-to-back-to-back tournament format played a significant part in the performance.

“I think as a team not having a week to sit down and think about maybe whatever you did in the game that you didn’t like, it definitely helps that you have a turnaround so you have to focus on the next game,” Waters said.

SDSU had edges in all of the ‘team’ stats, getting more from their bench (17-10), winning the rebounding battle (43-35) and taking the edge in assists 14-10.

Now, for the seventh straight year, the Scarlet and Black will be playing for the Mountain West tournament championship. Tip off against the No. 6 seed New Mexico Lobos will be at 3 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
About the Contributor
Eric Evelhoch, '23-24 Sports Editor
Eric Evelhoch (he/him/his) is a senior media studies major who was born outside of Detroit, Michigan, and lived in Ventura County, California, for a decade-plus. He is a returning college student and transfer from Santa Barbara City College, where he served as Sports Editor for The Channels. Evelhoch is also a Sports Director for KCR College Radio, where he restarted play-by-play coverage post-pandemic. Currently, he serves as the play-by-play broadcaster for the SDSU ACHA DI hockey team and has filled in on the call for Aztecs sports on the Mountain West Network. His prior freelance experience includes print, digital, online video and audio-only, and broadcast radio formats covering football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer and volleyball.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in