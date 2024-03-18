SDSU softball secures series, 2-1, in Mountain West against Utah State

The San Diego State softball team opened the Mountain West Conference hosting the Utah State Aggies. The Aztecs (15-12, 2-1 Mountain West) played the Aggies (16-11, 1-2) from March 15 to March 17 at the SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs won the series against the Aggies, 2-1.

Barbara’s hit in the sixth inning helped the Aztecs rally past the Aggies 6-4



The Aztecs won their first game of the Mountain West Conference against the Aggies Friday night with the final score of 6-4.

San Diego State warmed up in the second inning after they gave up two runs in the first. Then they cut the lead down to one run at the bottom of the second.

In the second inning, outfielder Elianna Reyes scored the first run for the Aztecs after outfielder Macy Keester hit to right field, earning herself an RBI.

In the bottom of the third, utility Makena Brocki earned an RBI as she had an infield hit that allowed outfielder Julie Holcomb to score the second run for the Aztecs. Then designated player Alyssa Garcia’s infield double helped Cali Decker put the Aztecs up by one, 3-2 after the third.

The Aggies came back in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead, 4-3.

The Scarlet and Black needed a play to help them after being down by one run. Utility Mac Barbara hit up the middle, scoring outfielders Bella Espinoza and Goldberg and moving infielder Lala Macario to third base. The Aztecs were up 5-4.

After Barbara’s hit, Decker singled to the left and Macario scored. The Aztecs extended the lead to 6-4.

Barbara had two hits and RBIs in Friday’s game, and talked about her performance after the game.

“I had a little anxiety today, but I just took my deep breath and I just kept chipping away, and swinging away and finding my pitch,” Barbara said. “Trusting myself and my capabilities.”

The Aztecs closed out the game defensively with a double play in the top of the seventh inning.

“I think right now we’re playing with a lot of confidence and we feel really prepared for whatever is going to be in the other dugout,” said head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz.

Aztecs offensive performance dominates, run rules the Aggies 14-0

San Diego State dominated Utah State in the second game of the series with a final score of 14-0 after the top of the fifth inning.

The Aztecs batted around in the first inning with Macario, Barbara, Decker and Brocki scoring giving the Aztecs a 4-0 lead.

“Right out the gate, Lala’s (Macario) base hit, boom, she walks, it just sets the tone for us being in control,” Nuveman Deniz said. “I think we showed that we never lost control. Offense was top to bottom on fire.”

In the second inning, the Aztecs made two runs. Decker hit a two-run home run to center field with Macario on base to make it 6-0.

“Just trying to get the job done ultimately,” Decker said. “I wanted to do whatever is best for the team and put myself in a good load and just honestly let it rip.”

Nuveman Deniz talked about Decker’s contribution to the team this season.

“Behind the dish, Cali Decker is phenomenal, she just works well with the pitchers and communicates really well,” Deniz said. “Offensively, she’s a huge part of our attack. Had a slow start to the season but she’s rolling and she’s feeling her confidence. She’s a leader for us in the locker room, on the field wall and all the ways so it’s really nice to see her get going.”

The Aztecs were not done as they sent 14 of their batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 14-0 lead. Those who scored were Macario, Brocki, utility Angie Yellen, Goldberg, and outfielders Ally Dueker, Jeweliana Perez and Keester.

The Aztecs closed out with eight players combined for the 14 RBIs with Garcia leading the way with three RBIs. Decker, Brocki, Goldberg and infielder Kate Farren all earned two RBIs, while Macario, Perez and Yellen each earned one RBI.

“It was a huge team win, collectively everyone showed up and showed out,” Decker said.

Aztecs fought defensively against Utah State, drop last game of series 1-0



SDSU softball couldn’t finish strong in the last game of the series Sunday afternoon against Utah State, losing 1-0.

The Aztecs and the Aggies were scoreless for six straight innings. It wasn’t until the top of the seventh inning that the Aggies were able to score the only run of the game.

“Today was a rough offensive day for us,” Nuevman Deniz said. “I mean, we just didn’t make adjustments, their pitcher did a nice job and stuck to her game plan and we just never adjusted ours. “We just have to be better at figuring out what a pitcher is doing, what the game requires of us and just being more productive in some of those critical situations.”

Aztecs starting pitcher Cece Cellura gave up five hits and had one strikeout with no walks.

“What worked for me was just keeping it low in the zone but also challenging them with corners and different speeds,” Cellura said.

Cellura was also the starting pitcher for Saturday’s and Sunday’s match.

“It’s all about getting my mind into the right mindset and being able to go for it,” Cellura said. “Today I came in it as ‘this is the first game of the series’(and) they haven’t seen me before. I just pounded the zone and I gave them my best because they deserve my best and I deserve their best.”

The Aztecs ended with five hits while the Aggies had eight.

Aztecs will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs on the road on the weekend of March 22-March 24.

“Fresno is always good at home, so we know they play well in front of their home crowd,” Nuveman Deniz said. “We just got to clean up some of the mistakes we made and bring back the Friday (and) Saturday’s Aztecs versus the Sunday Aztecs.”