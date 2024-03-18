News This Week





San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

2
San Diego State forward Adryana Quezada lays up the ball over an UN:V defender earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Quezada led the team in scoring with 14 points in the blowout loss to the Rebels 100-41 on Saturday, Mar. 2nd.

Women’s basketball handed worst loss of the season, 100-41, to No. 24 UNLV Rebels

3
A general view of the San Diego State student section during their 2023-2024 home opener again Cal State Fullerton at Viejas Arena on Nov. 6, 2023. The Aztecs have had announced sellout crowds at all 12 of their home games against DI opponents this season.

SDSU ticket office responds to men's basketball student tickets limits

4
Fans pack Viejas Arena with their fingers up in hopes of a made free throw earlier in the Mens Basketball season vs. Point Loma on Monday, Nov. 23, 2023.

SDSU Aztecs' basketball ignites a vibrant fan culture

5
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) takes the ball up the court followed by forward Jaedon LeDee (13) on Friday, March 8 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs 79-77 loss to Boise State, coupled with Mountain West results on Saturday made SDSU the No. 5 seed for the 2024 Mountain West Tournament.

Day After: No. 5 seed men’s basketball will face UNLV at conference tourney

Advertisement

SDSU softball secures series, 2-1, in Mountain West against Utah State

Cali Decker hit her first home run of the season in the run-rule win on Saturday
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Staff WriterMarch 18, 2024
San+Diego+State+right+fielder+Angie+Yellen+%2824%29+high+fives+catcher+Cali+Decker+%2811%29+during+the+Aztecs+14-0+run-rule+win+over+Utah+State+on+Saturday%2C+March+16+at+the+SDSU+Softball+Stadium.
Christie Yeung
San Diego State right fielder Angie Yellen (24) high fives catcher Cali Decker (11) during the Aztecs’ 14-0 run-rule win over Utah State on Saturday, March 16 at the SDSU Softball Stadium.

The San Diego State softball team opened the Mountain West Conference hosting the Utah State Aggies. The Aztecs (15-12, 2-1 Mountain West) played the Aggies (16-11, 1-2) from March 15 to March 17 at the SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs won the series against the Aggies, 2-1.

Barbara’s hit in the sixth inning helped the Aztecs rally past the Aggies 6-4

The Aztecs won their first game of the Mountain West Conference against the Aggies Friday night with the final score of 6-4.

San Diego State warmed up in the second inning after they gave up two runs in the first. Then they cut the lead down to one run at the bottom of the second.

In the second inning, outfielder Elianna Reyes scored the first run for the Aztecs after outfielder  Macy Keester hit to right field, earning herself an RBI.

In the bottom of the third, utility Makena Brocki earned an RBI as she had an infield hit that allowed outfielder Julie Holcomb to score the second run for the Aztecs. Then designated player Alyssa Garcia’s infield double helped Cali Decker put the Aztecs up by one, 3-2 after the third.

The Aggies came back in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead, 4-3.

The Scarlet and Black needed a play to help them after being down by one run. Utility Mac Barbara hit up the middle, scoring outfielders Bella Espinoza and Goldberg and moving infielder Lala Macario to third base. The Aztecs were up 5-4.

After Barbara’s hit, Decker singled to the left and Macario scored. The Aztecs extended the lead to 6-4.

Barbara had two hits and RBIs in Friday’s game, and talked about her performance after the game.

“I had a little anxiety today, but I just took my deep breath and I just kept chipping away, and swinging away and finding my pitch,” Barbara said. “Trusting myself and my capabilities.”

The Aztecs closed out the game defensively with a double play in the top of the seventh inning.

“I think right now we’re playing with a lot of confidence and we feel really prepared for whatever is going to be in the other dugout,” said head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz.

San Diego State’s Cali Decker (11) holds up a sign after the Aztecs’ win over Utah State on Saturday, March 16 at the SDSU Softball Stadium. Decker went 1-for-1, hitting her first home run of the season. (Christie Yeung)
Aztecs offensive performance dominates, run rules the Aggies 14-0 

San Diego State dominated Utah State in the second game of the series with a final score of 14-0 after the top of the fifth inning.

The Aztecs batted around in the first inning with Macario, Barbara, Decker and Brocki scoring giving the Aztecs a 4-0 lead.

“Right out the gate, Lala’s (Macario) base hit, boom, she walks, it just sets the tone for us being in control,” Nuveman Deniz said. “I think we showed that we never lost control. Offense was top to bottom on fire.”

In the second inning, the Aztecs made two runs. Decker hit a two-run home run to center field with Macario on base to make it 6-0.

“Just trying to get the job done ultimately,” Decker said. “I wanted to do whatever is best for the team and put myself in a good load and just honestly let it rip.”

Nuveman Deniz talked about Decker’s contribution to the team this season.

“Behind the dish, Cali Decker is phenomenal, she just works well with the pitchers and communicates really well,” Deniz said. “Offensively, she’s a huge part of our attack. Had a slow start to the season but she’s rolling and she’s feeling her confidence. She’s a leader for us in the locker room, on the field wall and all the ways so it’s really nice to see her get going.”

The Aztecs were not done as they sent 14 of their batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 14-0 lead. Those who scored were Macario, Brocki, utility Angie Yellen, Goldberg, and outfielders Ally Dueker, Jeweliana Perez and Keester.

The Aztecs closed out with eight players combined for the 14 RBIs with Garcia leading the way with three RBIs. Decker, Brocki, Goldberg and infielder Kate Farren all earned two RBIs, while Macario, Perez and Yellen each earned one RBI.

“It was a huge team win, collectively everyone showed up and showed out,” Decker said.

San Diego State pitcher Allie Light delivers the ball against Utah State on Sunday, March 17 at the SDSU Softball Stadium. Despite losing the game 1-0, the Aztecs won the weekend series 2-1.
Aztecs fought defensively against Utah State, drop last game of series 1-0

SDSU softball couldn’t finish strong in the last game of the series Sunday afternoon against Utah State, losing 1-0.

The Aztecs and the Aggies were scoreless for six straight innings. It wasn’t until the top of the seventh inning that the Aggies were able to score the only run of the game.

“Today was a rough offensive day for us,” Nuevman Deniz said. “I mean, we just didn’t make adjustments, their pitcher did a nice job and stuck to her game plan and we just never adjusted ours. “We just have to be better at figuring out what a pitcher is doing, what the game requires of us and just being more productive in some of those critical situations.”

Aztecs starting pitcher Cece Cellura gave up five hits and had one strikeout with no walks.

“What worked for me was just keeping it low in the zone but also challenging them with corners and different speeds,” Cellura said.

Cellura was also the starting pitcher for Saturday’s and Sunday’s match.

“It’s all about getting my mind into the right mindset and being able to go for it,” Cellura said. “Today I came in it as ‘this is the first game of the series’(and) they haven’t seen me before. I just pounded the zone and I gave them my best because they deserve my best and I deserve their best.”

The Aztecs ended with five hits while the Aggies had eight.

Aztecs will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs on the road on the weekend of March 22-March 24.

“Fresno is always good at home, so we know they play well in front of their home crowd,” Nuveman Deniz said. “We just got to clean up some of the mistakes we made and bring back the Friday (and) Saturday’s Aztecs versus the Sunday Aztecs.”
About the Contributors
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.
Natali Gonzalez, '23-24 Arts & Culture Editor
Natali Gonzalez is an MA student in Rhetoric and Writing Studies. Originally from Ogden, Utah, she got her BA in English Teaching from Weber State University. While there, she worked as a research assistant examining the role of technology in K-12 education. She also worked for Upward Bound as an instructor and tutor. Now, at SDSU, she looks forward to learning about professional writing alongside increasing her knowledge about teaching practices. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys being outdoors, especially exploring the San Diego beaches and going on hikes, and doing yoga and meditation.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in