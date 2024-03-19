Mindful preparation before competition, results in championship repeats for swim and dive team

The approach to competition preparation can be as simple as having one less sugar in your iced tea or maybe not having any tea at all, it’s whatever works best for you.

Being mindful of the external factors that play a part in performance is a practice that the San Diego State swim and dive team prioritizes when preparing for conference finals.

The Aztecs — who recently won their third consecutive Mountain West title — have shown that attitude, effort and consistency are some components that build up the team’s winning dynamics.

“A.C.E” is what head coach Mike Sharder calls it.

The night before a swim meet, turning off phones, going to bed early and not having caffeine or sugar are some things the coaching staff suggest doing. Monitoring such things plays a role in how the team controls their level of stimulation before the big day.

“We try to get the adrenaline to help us. You don’t want to go over the top — you want to be at a peak,” Sharder said.

This energy conservation technique helps avoid running out of gas.

After speculating about some of the other teams’ performances at MW, Sharder mentioned that it is good to be conscious of the competition. He noted what to do and not do.

The most effective method for the Aztecs is giving their team options to choose how they can better themselves.

“It’s always going to be up to them,” Sharder said. “Yes, we have team rules and regulations, but really, it’s not about that. It’s about each kid driven to success.”

For example, why turn off your phone before bed?

According to the Sleep Foundation, exposure to blue light suppresses the body’s release of melatonin. As a consequence of that, it can hinder sleep and affect athletic performance the next day.

“Some of them never thought about turning off their phones or T.V. before bed, or not eating a lot of sweets before going to sleep, so you can go right to sleep,” Sharder said.

Mountain West “Swimmer of the Year” Alex Roberts knows the importance of maintaining a proper regiment.

In Houston, she claimed a gold medal at the championships for the 200 back with a season-fast time of 1:52.92, earning her a No. 17 seed entering the national meet. She also secured a gold in the 100 fly with a career-best time of 52.96, which ranks fourth on the program’s all-time charts, placing her as the No. 60 seed in that event.

“Afterwards when I come back from the conference, I don’t have to give up coffee or sugar, I could have it all if I wanted to, but it definitely helps (not to),” Roberts said. “You get to know your body a lot more… especially with the NCs coming up, I’m trying to do the same things, like going to bed early and having a good nighttime routine.”

Roberts mentioned that the process for each person is individualized. There is a fine line between making little changes that help, versus changing the whole routine and having the body go into shock. Taking note of eating and sleeping habits works as a strategy for self-improvement.

The ability to have personalized advice from coaches on making small changes can improve performance without overwhelming the athlete.

“For me, I can really see the difference,” Roberts said. “Just when I’m eating better, when I’m going to sleep, really focusing on the recovery each day. Everyone swims differently and everyone treats their body differently, so I can only speak on my behalf. You learn more about yourself and how your body works with different diets and the way you treat it, so it is cool to see the results that come out of it.”

The Aztecs’ end-of-the-season winning performance at competitions is due to their approach and the structure they maintain through the process. This also branches from leadership development and good decision-making from the seniors.

This mindset showcases the depth the team has, not just in, but out of the water, too. The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) recognized the program as a Scholar All-America Team.

All 29 student-athletes posted a combined 3.44 GPA last fall, meriting CSCAA Scholar All-America Team recognition for the 16th consecutive semester.

“We’re a very process-driven team,” Roberts said. “Everything that we do, we see the big picture. So, if we don’t do well in a little domain, it’s fine, it’s part of the process. It’s working toward a bigger thing. Taking it day by day has really helped the whole picture come together.”

The team’s determination, combined with the talents they individually showcase, creates an atmosphere where everyone has the same goal-orientated state of mind. This has been the result of their success over the years.

“The cool thing about our sport is (that) you can do a great dive, get your highest score and still not win the event… or go a lifetime best swim and maybe end up 12… you’re still scoring points for the team you and you feel like a million bucks because you just did something you’ve never done before,” Sharder said.

Both Roberts and Christiana Williams have qualified for the 2024 NCAA Championships set for March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia.