SDSU Softball take home Fresno State series 2-1

San Diego State dropped game one of their doubleheader to Fresno State Friday afternoon 4-1.

The Aztecs (16-13, 3-2 MW) hit the ball all around the field but a stellar defensive performance by the Bulldogs (20-9, 3-2 MW) limited them to zero runs through the first five innings of play.

Fresno State’s pitching attack consisted of Taylor Gilmore going five innings, allowing four hits, one run, with a walk and a strikeout. She was relieved by Serayah Neiss, who pitched two shutout innings to conclude the game.

The Bulldogs began their scoring with an RBI double by Sophia Medellin in the bottom of the first inning. In the following inning, Emma Martinez stuck an RBI triple to right center.

Fresno State’s scoring concluded in the bottom of the third inning after Natalie Elias scored on a wild pitch and Keahilele Mattson scored on an intentional rundown, ending in Juliana Wilson being tagged out in between first and second base.

The Aztecs used a committee approach pitching-wise in game one. Cece Cellura lasted 2.2 innings, allowing all four runs on six hits.

She was relieved by Dee Dee Hernandez and Cassidy West, who pitched 1.1 and 2.0 innings respectively. They allowed zero combined runs.

There were enough hits to go around for the Aztecs Friday afternoon. Seven different players notched a hit, including an RBI single by Katie Goldberg in the top of the sixth inning.

SDSU stranded Lala Macario on first base in the top of the seventh inning to end the game with a 4-1 score in favor of Fresno State.

Aztecs take game two with extra innings rally to split the series vs Fresno State

San Diego State softball (16-13, 3-2 Mountain West) took down the Fresno State Bulldogs (20-9, 2-3 Mountain West) in a 13-inning 5-1 victory to split the series ahead of game 3 on Sunday. The second game being a doubleheader made for a 20-inning day for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs struck first in the ballgame as in the top of the second inning an RBI double to left field from AJ Murphy would score Alyssa Garcia, giving the Aztecs an early 1-0 lead and their first lead of the series.

With the Bulldogs down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh inning, they would answer with a game-tying home run to send the game to extra innings at 1-1.

A standstill between the two teams took place as they went five innings scoreless in extra innings until the Aztecs pulled away with their top-of-the-13th-inning four-run rally.

A Cali Decker RBI single to center field broke the deadlock, scoring Lala Macario and giving the Aztecs a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Alyssa Garcia would hit a double into the left-center field gap to bring home all four base runners and extend the Aztec lead to the ending scoreline of 5-1.

Aztec’s starting pitcher Allie Light had a great pitching outing as she went for eight innings pitched, only allowing one run with 6.2 consecutive scoreless innings.

Dee Dee Hernandez took the ball in the ninth inning and claimed her fifth win of the season (5-2) pitching in five extra innings without allowing a run.

Rain delay in the fifth inning didn’t stop the momentum as the Aztecs collected two more runs in win

A game that was flying by had to stop suddenly with a 39-minute rain delay. Nevertheless, San Diego State Softball softball (17-13, 4-2 Mountain West) shut out Fresno State (20-10, 2-4) 4-0 and won their second conference series Sunday afternoon at the Margie Wright Diamond.

It was a slow start for both the Aztecs going nine up and nine down through the first three innings. Standout pitching by Dee Dee Hernandes kept it similar on the opposing side as she only faced 10 batters in those three innings, letting up only one hit and collecting two strikeouts.

Top of the fifth, Makena Brocki reached first on a hard-hit ball to Fresno St.’s second baseman, who fumbled it and recorded the only error of the game. Then, AJ Murphy stepped up to bat and launched the ball over the fence. Murphy recorded her first home run of the season putting the Aztecs on top 2-0.

Defending Mountain West pitcher of the year, Allie Light, relieved Hernandez in the fifth. Light threw five pitches and had a full count but before we could see the outcome of that at-bat, the umpires stopped the game due to the rain.

39 minutes later, the tarp came off the field at Margie Wright Diamond and the weather cleared up for the last two and a half innings.

Coming back to full count, Light threw a heater and recorded her first K out of three, in her shutout appearance of three innings. Light only allowed three hits.

SDSU kept the momentum on their side as they played some small ball. Alyssa Garcia was hit-by-pitch, prompting Katie Goldberg to put down a sac bunt and move Garcia to second base. Makena Brocki singled, advancing Garcia, and AJ Murphy collected her third RBI with a sac fly out to center field to bring in Garcia.

The Aztecs tacked on one more insurance run in the seventh inning. Mac Barbara singled her first hit and Julie Holcomb pinch ran for Barbara. Cali Decker, who boasts a .375 batting average in conference play, doubled and brought home Holcomb.

The Aztecs’ defense was stellar all game, the offense put on a good show, as well as pitching. Dee Dee Hernandez picks up her sixth win, moving to 6-2, and Allie Light picks up her second save. SDSU pitching has an accumulated 2.54 ERA which has been a major key in their wins.

SDSU softball will be at home in their next series against the Colorado State Rams. Their three-game series will start Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m.