Aztec Gaming invites all to attend the Aztec Spring Games 2024

SDSU Student organization Aztec Gaming will be hosting a two-day event on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Templo Mayor, which is located the second floor in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

AG’s varsity teams will compete against other universities in various video games. Lunch will also be provided along with giveaways. According to the event website, more than 260 people have already registered to attend the event.

“It’s mainly our big event of the year, showcasing our players and hosting a big community event for people to enjoy gaming-wise,” Jake Scoggins, social media manager of Aztec Gaming, said.

There will be two matches featured on the first day of the event. The club’s teams will kick off the day by playing League of Legends in a best-of-three series against UCLA from noon to 3 p.m. Following that match will be a best-of-seven in Valorant against UCSD from 4 to 7 p.m.

On day two, it will be a triple header starting with AG playing a best-of-five against UCSD in Overwatch 2. After that match, it will be a best-of-seven versus CSULB in Rocket League. Wrapping up the event is a best-of-nine match in Splatoon 3 against UCSD.

“(AG) has three Valorant teams, two Overwatch 2 teams, two Rocket League teams, one (League of Legends) team, one (Call of Duty) team and one Splatoon 3 team,” Kyle Markel, the president of Aztec Gaming, said. “We (also) have an apex team going, but we haven’t done much yet till next semester.”

This event showcases some of the club’s most talented gamers, but everyone is encouraged to attend.

There will be a giveaway draw after every match. The prizes include computer processor unit air coolers, computer cases, swag bags and more.

“I’m excited, we had a slow start this year so it’s really great we can have something like this. I think it’ll be a great experience overall and show what Aztec gaming is and can do,” Scoggins said.