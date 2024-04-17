News This Week





Aztec Gaming invites all to attend the Aztec Spring Games 2024

The varsity teams will compete in games that include League of Legends, Valorant, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and Splatoon 3 against UCLA, UCSD and CSULB this weekend
by Christie Yeung, Staff Writer April 17, 2024
Photo courtesy by Christopher Konz of Aztec Gaming

SDSU Student organization Aztec Gaming will be hosting a two-day event on Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Templo Mayor, which is located the second floor in the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

AG’s varsity teams will compete against other universities in various video games. Lunch will also be provided along with giveaways. According to the event website, more than 260 people have already registered to attend the event.

“It’s mainly our big event of the year, showcasing our players and hosting a big community event for people to enjoy gaming-wise,” Jake Scoggins, social media manager of Aztec Gaming, said.

There will be two matches featured on the first day of the event. The club’s teams will kick off the day by playing League of Legends in a best-of-three series against UCLA from noon to 3 p.m. Following that match will be a best-of-seven in Valorant against UCSD from 4 to 7 p.m.

On day two, it will be a triple header starting with AG playing a best-of-five against UCSD in Overwatch 2. After that match, it will be a best-of-seven versus CSULB in Rocket League. Wrapping up the event is a best-of-nine match in Splatoon 3 against UCSD.

“(AG) has three Valorant teams, two Overwatch 2 teams, two Rocket League teams, one (League of Legends) team, one (Call of Duty) team and one Splatoon 3 team,” Kyle Markel, the president of Aztec Gaming, said. “We (also) have an apex team going, but we haven’t done much yet till next semester.”

This event showcases some of the club’s most talented gamers, but everyone is encouraged to attend.

There will be a giveaway draw after every match. The prizes include computer processor unit air coolers, computer cases, swag bags and more.

“I’m excited, we had a slow start this year so it’s really great we can have something like this. I think it’ll be a great experience overall and show what Aztec gaming is and can do,” Scoggins said.

 

 

 

 
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






