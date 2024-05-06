News This Week





Senior Farewell: Hannah Ly

Byline photo of Hannah Ly
by Hannah Ly, News EditorMay 6, 2024
Hannah+Ly+moderates+for+the+2024+Associated+Students+presidential+election+debates+on+March+21%2C+2024.%0A
Christie Yeung
Hannah Ly moderates for the 2024 Associated Students presidential election debates on March 21, 2024.

My parents — after urging me to follow the conventional Asian path as a doctor or lawyer — nervously accepted my decision to enter the competitive field of journalism.

“I don’t care what you do, except that it is two things,” my father said. “One: it makes you happy. Two: you do everything it takes to be the best at what you do.”

Like many other students, I came to San Diego State University with some moving boxes and suitcases but no direction. All I knew was that I had an affinity for writing.

The first two years were, what I call, “figuring it out.” I switched across various majors from English to political science, and ultimately landed on journalism during my sophomore year. 

It wasn’t until a year later that I found the courage to get involved on campus. I wished I could have done so sooner, but following my parents’ advice, I decided to fully immerse myself in the world of journalism with the limited time I had left. 

With blind confidence, I submitted stories to The Daily Aztec, shadowed the news editor at the time, Christian Houser, and eventually took over the reins from him.

Little did I know that stepping out of my comfort zone and reaching out to a few strangers would change the trajectory of my final year of college. Now, I’m managing a team of writers alongside my fantastic co-editor, Eugénie Budnik. This year, we’ve juggled up to a dozen stories at a time and were nationally recognized for one of my articles.

That blind confidence also landed me the role of vice president of the Asian American Journalists Association at SDSU. 

What did I know about leading an organization? Little to nothing, to be frank. 

However, I witnessed the convergence of talent, grit and passion in our small but mighty chapter. 

Three months into my position, my fellow officers and I executed a bold idea to travel to Lahaina, Hawaii and report on their culture and the aftermath of the Maui wildfires — the first group at San Diego State University to undertake such a venture. Through our dedication and gumption, we not only expanded our two-year-old organization but paved the way for future student journalists to explore opportunities beyond California’s borders.

Looking back on these experiences, I’m filled with gratitude for the opportunities I seized, the lessons I learned and the camaraderie my peers and I shared. 

To my fellow staffers at The Daily Aztec and AAJA members, you have been my source of inspiration and my pillars of strength. Thank you for believing in me, challenging me and standing by my side through every byline and deadline. 

As I say goodbye to my friends and our cramped offices, I only wish I had walked into the Lamden Hall basement sooner.

But as one door closes, another opens with promise and excitement: I’m proud to share that I will be a Dow Jones News Fund multiplatform editing intern at the Los Angeles Times this summer. And as I move forward with my career, my parents’ wisdom remains my guiding light, reminding me to pursue happiness and excellence in all that I do.
About the Contributors
Hannah Ly
Hannah Ly, '23-24 News Editor
Hannah Ly (she/her/hers) is a fourth-year journalism major and marketing minor from San Jose, California. She serves as the news editor of The Daily Aztec and previously worked as a writing tutor of SDSU’s Writing Center, gaining exposure to different writing styles and genres. In addition to her editorial role, Hannah holds positions as Vice President of the Asian American Journalists Association at her university and as the editor for Cal State Student Wire, a CSU wire service. Her passion lies in empowering others through impactful storytelling and editing. In her free time, she enjoys being a foodie, listening to live music, playing poker and honing her pickleball skills.
Christie Yeung, '24-25 News Editor
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






