Senior Farewell: Hannah Ly

My parents — after urging me to follow the conventional Asian path as a doctor or lawyer — nervously accepted my decision to enter the competitive field of journalism.

“I don’t care what you do, except that it is two things,” my father said. “One: it makes you happy. Two: you do everything it takes to be the best at what you do.”

Like many other students, I came to San Diego State University with some moving boxes and suitcases but no direction. All I knew was that I had an affinity for writing.

The first two years were, what I call, “figuring it out.” I switched across various majors from English to political science, and ultimately landed on journalism during my sophomore year.

It wasn’t until a year later that I found the courage to get involved on campus. I wished I could have done so sooner, but following my parents’ advice, I decided to fully immerse myself in the world of journalism with the limited time I had left.

With blind confidence, I submitted stories to The Daily Aztec, shadowed the news editor at the time, Christian Houser, and eventually took over the reins from him.

Little did I know that stepping out of my comfort zone and reaching out to a few strangers would change the trajectory of my final year of college. Now, I’m managing a team of writers alongside my fantastic co-editor, Eugénie Budnik. This year, we’ve juggled up to a dozen stories at a time and were nationally recognized for one of my articles.

That blind confidence also landed me the role of vice president of the Asian American Journalists Association at SDSU.

What did I know about leading an organization? Little to nothing, to be frank.

However, I witnessed the convergence of talent, grit and passion in our small but mighty chapter.

Three months into my position, my fellow officers and I executed a bold idea to travel to Lahaina, Hawaii and report on their culture and the aftermath of the Maui wildfires — the first group at San Diego State University to undertake such a venture. Through our dedication and gumption, we not only expanded our two-year-old organization but paved the way for future student journalists to explore opportunities beyond California’s borders.

Looking back on these experiences, I’m filled with gratitude for the opportunities I seized, the lessons I learned and the camaraderie my peers and I shared.

To my fellow staffers at The Daily Aztec and AAJA members, you have been my source of inspiration and my pillars of strength. Thank you for believing in me, challenging me and standing by my side through every byline and deadline.

As I say goodbye to my friends and our cramped offices, I only wish I had walked into the Lamden Hall basement sooner.

But as one door closes, another opens with promise and excitement: I’m proud to share that I will be a Dow Jones News Fund multiplatform editing intern at the Los Angeles Times this summer. And as I move forward with my career, my parents’ wisdom remains my guiding light, reminding me to pursue happiness and excellence in all that I do.