Football looks to start the season strong in home opener against Texas A&M Commerce

San Diego State kicks off the Sean Lewis era in their first game of the season against the Texas A&M Commerce Lions on Aug. 31.

MATCHUP:

2023 was Brady Hoke’s last season as the team’s head coach. In his final season, the Aztecs had a total record of 4-8 and failed to make a bowl game. Against the Mountain West Conference, the team had a record of 2-6 and finished 12th in the conference.

Entering 2024, the team hired Sean Lewis as the new head coach and his first matchup is against Texas A&M Commerce from the NCAA Division I Football Championship subdivision.

Texas A&M Commerce represents the Southland Conference in the FCS. This season will be the Lion’s third season of Division I football after being promoted from Division II in 2022.

The Lions finished last 1-9 in the ten-game FCS schedule and averaged 15.9 points per game. On defense, the team allowed 32.3 ppg.

Coach Lewis spoke about his opponent during a Monday press conference.

“They’re dangerous,” Lewis said. “They went out and picked up some real weapons at the wide receiver position.”

KEY PLAYERS:

True freshman Danny O’Neil was named SDSU’s starting quarterback against Texas A&M. O’Neil comes from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis and was named the 12th-best quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class.

Both running back Kenan Christon and receiver Mekhi Shaw return for the Aztecs this season. Last year, Shaw had 375 receiving yards with two receiving touchdowns in 10 games. Christon played all 12 games last season, rushed for 378 yards and had 201 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown.

Lions’ quarterback Eric Rodriguez returns this year after missing all of last season due to injury. In seven games played in 2022, Rodriguez threw for 1,523 yards with 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Running back BK Jackson and Wide Receiver join the starting offense for Texas A&M Commerce this season after playing the previous year at the University of North Texas and Snow Community College, respectively.

SEAN LEWIS:

Sean Lewis begins his first season as the Aztecs head coach- his second head coaching stint. Coach Lewis spoke about his upcoming first game with SDSU during the Monday press conference.

“I’m feeling good,” coach Lewis said. “But we are here to pour into the guys, and we’re here to maximize these 12 opportunities, these 12 games, that count the most.”

In 2023, Lewis spent the season as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the University of Colorado.

During his tenure there, the Buffaloes were sixth in the nation in passing yards per game with 330 ypg and 39th in scoring with 32.1 points per game when Lewis called the plays.

Lewis and the Aztecs kick off the football season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Snapdragon Stadium against Texas A&M-Commerce at 5 p.m.