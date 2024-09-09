Men’s soccer defeat Hornets 1-0 after a slow first half

The San Diego State men’s soccer team (3-2-0) defeated Sacramento State (0-4-0) 1-0 on Friday, Sept. 6 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

The Aztecs’ starting lineup was different against the Hornets. Freshmen defenders Manu Yanguas and Nir Drori had their first career start.

Head coach Ryan Hopkins discussed the switch-up on the starting lineup.

“I wasn’t too happy with the starters on Monday,” Hopkins said. “We feel people need to be capable and ready to go when their number is called. We want to give guys an opportunity to showcase what they can do.”

In the first half of the match, both teams struggled to score a goal. Hopkins talked to the team during halftime about the game plan for the second half.

“A little bit sharper, a little bit cleaner,” Hopkins said. “We just wanted to get a little bit deeper, and get those cutbacks.”

At the 56-minute mark, senior forward Ferran Florencio Catalá scored his first goal as an Aztec. The goal came right after junior midfielder Beto Apolinar attempted a shot that was blocked by Hornets senior goalkeeper Mac Learned. The goal gave an assist to Apolinar and senior forward Terence Okoeguale.

Florencio talked about his first goal and gave credit to the guidance of junior forward Austin Brummett.

“There were already several games where I had very few minutes,” Florencio said. “For me, Austin is a good striker, and I try to learn from him. He has very good skills, but I know that I also have good skills. I have tried to take advantage of the opportunity I have been given, and I am very happy with my first goal.”

Hopkins commented on Florencio’s contribution to this year’s team as he is an international player from Spain.

“It’s always hard with the internationals, everyone thinks it’s such an easy transition, but they’re learning a new culture, a new language, new style of play (and) being away from home for the first time,” Hopkins said. “He’s been working a lot in the box. He’s such a big presence in there, and he can just snuff out goals. He’s got a great nose for the goal of being in the right place at the right time.”

The Aztecs had a total of 13 fouls while the Hornets had 14 fouls. The Aztecs were given two yellow cards -one to senior midfielder Jules Anderson and another to sophomore defender Reid Fisher.

By the end of the match, the Aztecs had 17 shots while the Hornets had 11 shots. Additionally, senior goalkeeper Eddy Vargas had a save.

The Aztecs will be traveling for their next two matches. They will be playing against the University of Maryland on Monday, Sept. 9 at 4 P.M. After Maryland, they will play Oregon State on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 P.M.

“Continue to build upon, learn from this win,” Hopkins said. “I think the best teams learn and get better even when you win and not hide your head in the sand on mistakes that you can do better on.”