New faces in new places: SDSU women’s tennis welcomes transfers after Mountain West triumph season

After an impressive 2023-24 season capped by a Mountain West Tournament victory, the San Diego State women’s tennis team welcomed five new transfers to its roster of eight athletes, adding fresh faces and new dynamics. However, the team faced a tough start to the season at the United States Tennis Association Intercollegiate Championships, where Jo-Yee Chan and Ninon Martinache reached the doubles semifinals `but ultimately fell short.

Meet the Transfers

Jo-Yee Chan is a junior transfer from the University of Oregon. She posted a 14-11 singles record during her sophomore year, primarily in the No. 3 spot. She was named a five-star prospect by the Tennis Recruiting Network. Chan also boasts an impressive doubles record, winning five titles in 2021 and ranking fifth in the USTA doubles standings.

Ninon Martinache is a junior transfer from Georgia Southern. She had a standout sophomore season with a 21-4 singles record, including a 6-1 mark at No. 1. Her performance earned her All-Sun Belt honors in singles and second-team recognition in doubles.

Vesa Gjinaj is a sophomore transfer from Belmont University. She was named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year after finishing the spring season with a 15-6 singles record and an overall mark of 21-8. Gjinaj has represented Kosovo in three Billie Jean King Cup events and won titles at ITF Juniors tournaments in Skopje and Peja. Gjinaj trained at the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in New York and hails from Vushtrri, Kosovo.

Meet the Freshman

Charlotte Roesch is a freshman joining the Aztecs from Germany. In the German Junior rankings, she has been ranked No. 27, and in the German women’s rankings No. 147.

Liisa Varul is a freshman joining the Aztecs from Estonia. She has a career-high ranking of No. 192 in the International Tennis Federation juniors, winning four doubles titles. She has been ranked No. 690 in doubles in the world.

After four of the six players from the successful 2023-24 season graduated, the team has transitioned to a younger roster, generating fresh excitement and anticipation for the season ahead.

The Aztecs look to bounce back as they continue their season at the Mountain West Qualifier, set for Oct. 2-5 in Las Vegas.