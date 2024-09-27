Football travels east looking to contain Central Michigan offense

The Aztecs (1-2) are looking to get back to .500 as they travel cross country to face Central Michigan (2-2) on Saturday afternoon. If there’s any time for the San Diego State offense to find their identity, it’s against a struggling Chippewas defense that opponents are averaging 31.50 points per game against.

The Chippewas rely heavily on man concepts, especially in the red zone. They run cover 0 and cover 1 in a nickel package. The Central Michigan secondary has trouble staying on top of routes and keeping passes in front of them. SDSU should take full advantage of their inability to cover and attack their defensive backs.

The Chippewas are not afraid to send blitzes and will continue to send them toward the Aztec offense’s way. Getting their athletes the ball in open space as quickly as possible will benefit this SDSU offense against a Central Michigan defense that struggles to tackle in the open field.

Quick game, man beaters, screens and draws were most likely a big install throughout practice this week and will aid in taking the top off the Central Michigan secondary. Expect wide receiver Jordan Napier to receive more targets as he continues to be a reliable weapon for SDSU.

Head coach Sean Lewis has yet to decide between Danny O’Neil and Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson about who will be starting at quarterback for the Aztecs this Saturday.

“Those guys will continue to go back and forth and we’ll see who gives us the best chance to win,” Lewis said.

Whoever gets the start will need to lead the Aztec offense to productive drives, taking pressure off the SDSU defense. The Aztec defense has done well against two good offenses in the last few weeks, but they face another challenge with the Central Michigan offense.

The rushing game is what makes the Chippewa offense flow and it starts with their offensive front. They have dominated as a group, getting plenty of push leading to 192.3 rushing yards a game (2nd in the MAC).

They use everyone in the run game, rotating their backs and getting their quarterback involved with zone reads with run-pass-options (RPOS) attached. They line up in run-heavy formations with 12 and 22 personnel and dare a defense to stop them. Defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt will need to combat with his own group of big bodies, expect to see 4-3 looks, six-man fronts and bear fronts.

“They returned three out of five [offensive linemen] from last year, and they’ve really settled in nice as a unit,” Lewis said. “They’re really imposing, physically imposing.”

After a defense begins to commit to the run, Central Michigan utilizes its play actions. The SDSU secondary will need to stay disciplined, keeping their eyes away from the backfield and avoiding biting on the run.

Playing against run-heavy teams this year should benefit this SDSU defensive group. They will need to play as a unit, rallying to the ball to contain Central Michigan. They will depend on the SDSU offense to help them stay fresh and off the field. Kickoff is on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 12:30 p.m.