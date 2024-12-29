San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

No. 20 SDSU stumble late as Utah State’s last-second three stuns crowd

Despite holding an 18-point first-half lead, the Aztecs fell 67-66 to Utah State in a dramatic Mountain West showdown
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor December 29, 2024
Categories:
Nicolas Rossbach
Guard Miles Byrd takes up a strong shot against the defense against Utah State on December 28, 2024 at Viejas Arena.

6.8 seconds was all that remained to quiet a full crowd on Saturday afternoon at Viejas Arena. Utah State’s Tucker Anderson hit a 3-pointer to earn the Aggies their first-ever Mountain West Conference win, as No. 20 San Diego State fell 67-66.

Despite an 18-point lead with two minutes left in the first half, the Aztecs made just 7 of 27 from the field and missed all of their 11 attempted 3-point shots. They were outscored 35-23 in the second half.

“Hats off to Utah State. I told the team we’re going to have 16 or 17 games just like this,” said head coach Brian Dutcher. “Every game in the Mountain West goes right to the end. That’s this conference, and it’s going to be that way for a lot more games. We have to be mentally tough enough to step up and keep playing the way we’re capable of playing.”

SDSU (8-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) held a dominant first half, scoring the first seven points of the game, capped off by a 3-pointer from guard Miles Byrd. Once inside of 16 minutes, Utah State got within four points, until Byrd drained another three to go up 25-12 with less than eight minutes in the half to go.

The Scarlet and Black continued to push as a free throw from forward Jared Coleman-Jones put the team up 40-22 with just under two minutes to halftime. However, the Aggies (12-1, 2-0) closed the half on a run, scoring five points in the final nine seconds to call it a 43-32 game at the break. From that first half alone, Byrd had 12 of his 14 total points.

Following the break, the second half of play told a much different story. Both teams traded jump shots with Byrd scoring his final points of the game with 18:22 remaining. Utah State looked to rally back and scored the next eight points to make the score 45-42 with 15 minutes left. Guard Nick Boyd responded with two back-to-back buckets, but the Aggies took their first lead of the game, 56-55, with six minutes left after going on a 14-6 run.

“That is just the game of basketball. It is a game of runs where teams get hot back and forth, but it is about how you handle the runs,” Boyd said of the team’s second-half collapse. “Today, we did not handle their runs to the best of our ability, which is what gave them an opportunity to hit a big-time shot at the end of the game.”

Both teams made a pair of free throws right before the Aztecs scored eight straight to go up 65-58 with 1:56 left. After Ian Martinez for the Aggies drove towards the basket for a layup, a blocking foul had been called on Byrd on a close play that sent Utah State to the line for a free throw. It was Byrd’s fifth foul of the game, and fouled out one of the two Aztecs leading scorers.

“This is what it’s like playing in the Mountain West. We are going to go to at least five or six different spots that are going to be exactly like this,” Byrd said. “They’re going to be physical games, hard for refs to decide what are fouls and what are not fouls. We are not the only arena in our conference that sells out and has a great crowd. This is a really good basketball conference, and this was Mountain West basketball.”

The Aggies made a three with 1:16 remaining to become a one-point game before Nick Boyd put a free throw in to put SDSU back up two. Utah State then hit the dagger to win, with a missed shot from Wayne McKinney with three ticks left ending the game.

Dutcher spoke to the struggles on offense that were credited to Utah State’s defense.

“Utah State makes you take a lot of threes because you don’t get to the basket very often. I don’t know how many times we got in the paint,” Dutcher said. “That’s the nature of their defense. They made us play all the way to the end of the shot clock, where we had to hoist a couple up. We were trying to penetrate the zone and exhaust possession. That’s the difference in the game. They made one, and I thought we had a pretty good rhythm three that didn’t go in.”

Both Boyd and Byrd had 14 points each, while Boyd and Coleman-Jones had five rebounds each and Magoon Gwath with seven.

SDSU is on a bye for Tuesday, and will travel to Boise State for their next game for a 1 p.m. tip on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Extra-Mile Arena. The game will be nationally televised on CBS.

Print this Story
About the Contributor
Roman Aguilar
Roman Aguilar, '24-25 Sports Editor, '23 -24 Sports Editor
Roman Aguilar (he/him/his) is a third-year journalism major with a minor in communications from Stockton, California. Since he was little, he loved watching sports and being able to tell a good story out of an exciting game matchup. He joined the Daily Aztec in 2022 as a contributor and staff writer for the sports section, covering a multitude of sports including football, men's basketball, and water polo, before moving on to sports editor. Aguilar is also a blog writer for KCR College Radio, attending concerts and having the opportunity to cover shows and interview artists. When he isn't writing articles related to music or sports, you can see Roman going to local concert shows on a near-weekly basis and watching his favorite horror movies.