Student who lived on campus tests positive for coronavirus, virtual resources expanding

San Diego State has announced a new SDSU community case of coronavirus, along with an expansion of its social distancing period and access to virtual student resources due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a campus-wide email.

The SDSU student who tested positive for COVID-19 was living on campus in a single room with a private bathroom and no roommates. The student moved out on March 19 and didn’t have symptoms until after they had moved out of the campus residence hall, officials said.

“All SDSU community members known or suspected to have direct interactions with the student have already been contacted and are receiving appropriate guidance,” the email said.

The university said they also did a “hospital-grade cleaning of the area” in which the student was living. The student is currently isolating off-campus, according to the email.

The email also reiterated that social distancing guidelines have been extended.

“As the White House administration announced yesterday, nationwide guidelines restricting the physical distance between people will be extended through April 30,” the email said.

In the wake of extended social distancing guidelines, the university has expanded virtual resources from Counseling and Psychological Services, Well-being and Health Promotion, Student Life and Leadership and Career Services — all which will be available to students.

Students were also informed that the Economic Crisis Response Team is an available resource for those who are struggling. Students may fill out an ECRT form to receive help with any economic uncertainties, according to the email.

Additionally, the university has raised more than $40,000 in donations to raise funds for the ECRT to help support students in need.

SDSU currently has two COVID-19 websites, one for students and one for faculty, where frequent updates and information can be found.