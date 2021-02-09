You can’t dim my #BlackGirlMagic

I am in awe of Black women and everything we encompass.

Our power, our beauty, our resilience.

Black women are capable of so many things and I’m constantly amazed at everything we have accomplished thus far.

#BlackGirlMagic is more than just a hashtag on social media. It’s a movement that honors the essence of Black women and celebrates all the inspiring, creative and groundbreaking work we produce.

One particular Black woman who has been fully embracing her magic, and inspiring me at the same time, is 22-year-old Chloe Bailey – one half of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle.

Up until last month, the duo shared an Instagram, however, the sisters now have their own separate accounts where they’ve been leaning into their individuality and sharing more of their authentic selves.

While Bailey has simply been living her best life and sharing content that is representative of who she really is, people have interpreted these posts differently and claimed the 22-year-old is acting too “sensual” or too “sexy.”

Bailey’s ‘Buss It’ challenge video, outfit posts showing off her curves and video of her in a t-shirt and underwear, simply listening to music and dancing in her room while lighting sage, has sparked quite the conversation on social media.

As a 22-year-old Black woman myself, I found it very inspiring and liberating to see Bailey showcasing her Black Girl Magic this way. However, as I read through comments and tweets, quite frankly, it was sad to see so many people shaming this woman for simply having self-confidence.

Why must people comment on a young Black woman being unapologetically herself?

Why can’t we let Black women be Black women?

Bailey addressed these comments, while fighting back tears, in an Instagram live video and said, “I’ve been really insecure for a long time, and I’m finally at that place where I have self-confidence…and I’m really happy that I get to share that with you all.”

“It’s really hard for me to think of myself as a sexual being, or an attractive being quite frankly, so when I see all the uproar about my posts, I’m a bit confused because I’ve never seen myself in that way.”

For far too long, Black women have been made to feel like they aren’t good enough, desirable or beautiful due to the Eurocentric beauty standards we are so used to seeing in media and entertainment. When a Black woman does step into her power and owns everything about herself, it should be a moment of uplifting and empowerment instead of hate and criticism.

Black women are so universal and magical in their own unique way.

If she wants to get cute for the day and show off her look, let her.

If she wants to dance and sing freely, let her.

If she wants to post a fitness picture celebrating her body, let her.

This should not be an invitation for unsolicited comments nor should it be an opportunity to sexualize a woman’s confidence, regardless of a woman’s race.

In the wise words of Bailey, “For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable.”

So to all my fellow Black women, keep continuing to do what makes you happy and love yourself to the fullest. You don’t need validation from anyone to know that you are a beautiful, powerful being who can take on the world.

Keep shining and embracing your #BlackGirlMagic.

Aleah Jarin is a senior studying journalism. Follow her on Twitter @AleahJarin.