Men’s basketball lands California transfer Matt Bradley

Former California junior guard Matt Bradley announced his transfer to San Diego State on April 12 via Twitter.

Three years ago, it was Malachi Flynn. Two years ago, it was KJ Feagin. Last season, it was Terrell Gomez.

Now, it’s Matt Bradley.

Bradley announced he’s transferring from California to play for the San Diego State men’s basketball team in a tweet on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-4 guard is immediately eligible to play and has up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Bradley scored 18 points per game (shooting at a 45.5% clip) and added 4.5 rebounds per contest. He also notched the second-most 20-point performances in the Pac-12 Conference with 11, while finishing in double figures in 21 of his 22 appearances.

Bradley has cashed in on nearly 1,300 points during his collegiate career. The physical, 220-pound player earned All-Pac-12 Second Team honors in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, the San Bernardino, Calif. native can shoot the deep ball, connecting on 38.4% of his attempts in 2019-20 and 36.4% in 2020-21.

Same story but a new chapter 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W0FxgWFuiE — matty Bradley (@bradley_matty) April 13, 2021

During Bradley’s freshman year in 2018-19, he set Cal’s freshman record for a 3-point percentage at 47.2%, also ranking third on the school’s single-season list. He ranks in Cal’s all-time top 10 in 3-pointers made (156).

According to Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Bradley was offered by SDSU in 2017 but ultimately chose the Golden Bears for the first three years of his collegiate career.