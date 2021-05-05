Senior Farewell: Nathan Navida

Even though my time at San Diego State was very brief, so much has happened over these last two years that has changed my life. It sounds cliché but it’s amazing to look back at who I was and see how much I’ve grown over that time period.

I’ve had to adapt as a transfer student from Palomar Community College, learn how to become an effective journalist in the middle of a pandemic, and finish my final semester of college following the sudden death of my 53-year-old father over winter break.

When I first arrived at San Diego State I was overwhelmed being in a totally new environment, trying to find my group of friends and the workload. It forced me to open up as a person and break boundaries towards becoming the person I want to be.

The only regret I have is not joining the Daily Aztec earlier.

I just decided to join this past January and I’ve been able to expand my writing skills to another level. It’s also been a great opportunity for me to translate my writing skills towards videos and pictures.

I thought I was going to be able to get enough experience by just doing the work in my classes. But as I saw more people that I knew join the Daily Aztec, I knew that my classwork wouldn’t be enough.

This semester has been such a rollercoaster for me and I’m grateful that everyone that I’ve met at the Daily Aztec has been so welcoming and helpful.

Since being in a pandemic for about a year, I would’ve never thought of being able to help cover the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament. It was an amazing experience to be a part of that helped me see more of how a multimedia journalist is supposed to go about business and what the sports journalism industry is like.

I also enjoyed talking to head coach, Kylee White, and women’s lacrosse this semester. It was cool to see their growth, especially during the pandemic.

The connections I’ve made this final semester have been beyond valuable. I have immense respect for everyone that’s helped me get through the hardest college semester I’ve had.

I can’t thank everyone enough that has been a part of my growth as a friend, brother, son, and journalist during my time here. I’m hoping to continue to grow on top of my skills that I’ve built at SDSU into the professional world.

To my mom, my dad, my two younger brothers, and the rest of my family and friends, I love you all more than my words can express. I wouldn’t have been able to get to where I am today without all of you and I’m so proud that you guys will continue to be a part of my journey going forward!