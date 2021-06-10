2021-22 Social Media Editor: Amanda Orozco

Amanda Orozco has been named the Social Media Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Prior to becoming the Social Media Editor, Orozco served as the Assistant Photo Editor at The Daily Aztec for the 2020-21 academic year. In this role, she helped to run The Daily Aztec Photo Instagram and Twitter and co-lead the Photo section of the newspaper.

With a passion for social media, she has held various positions such as Social Media Director for Best Buddies, Jr. Social Media Director for Her Campus and is currently a Marketing Assistant for Fowler College of Business.

In her free time, Orozco loves going to the beach, shopping, and posting her foodie adventures on Instagram. She is so excited for her new role as Social Media Editor and can’t wait for another great year.

Amanda Orozco is a senior studying journalism and media studies.