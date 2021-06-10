2021-22 Managing Editor: Trinity Bland

Trinity Bland has been named Managing Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Bland, who most people call “Trin”, served as Opinion Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2020-21 academic year and contributed to the Arts and Culture, Mundo Azteca, News and Video sections throughout her tenure. Heavily involved at San Diego State, she serves as an SDSU Ambassador and the President of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on campus.

Originally from the Washington, DC area, Bland enjoys bicoastal traveling in her free time in addition to cooking and baking, dancing, singing karaoke, seeing how far she can get through an episode of Grey’s Anatomy without crying, wishing she could time travel to the 80s and 90s for the music, fashion and pop culture, as well as coming up with new reasons as to why Justin Timberlake is valid.

Trinity Bland is a senior studying television, film, media and Spanish.