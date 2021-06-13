SDSU Women’s Tennis adds graduate transfer Bunyawi Thamchaiwat

After spending three seasons at Oklahoma State, reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Bunyawi Thamchaiwat will be joining the San Diego State women’s tennis team as a graduate transfer. Graduating as a junior, she has two years of eligibility remaining.

In a press release, head coach Peter Mattera was excited at the prospect of one of the top women’s collegiate tennis players joining SDSU.

“The entire Aztec Athletic family is extremely excited to have Bunyawi joining our program in the fall,” Mattera said. “She is one of the best players in all of college tennis, finishing this past year ranked No. 17 in the ITA final rankings while making it to the round of 16 in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship Tournament. As an all-American in our sport, Bunyawi will elevate our program as a person, student, and athlete, and joins a very solid group of eight returning players.”

Thamchaiwat posted a 12-2 record in singles play last season and paired with three different partners throughout the season on doubles, finishing with a 10-8 record—playing more than half of her matches at the number one spot.

Thamchaiwat finished 17th in the Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles poll and was named the 16th ITA All-American in program history.

Her achievement of becoming the Big 12 Player of the Year was also historical, as she is the second player in OSU history to earn the title.

Thamchaiwat’s play was good enough to net a spot as one of the top players in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Singles Championship Tournament, defeating LSU’s Taylor Bridges and Wake Forest’s Anna Campana to reach the Round of 16.

After falling to NC State’s Anna Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 4-6, her final match was with the Cowgirls.

Thamchaiwat will be reunited with her former doubles partner — senior Tamara Arnold — who transferred from OSU before the 2019-2020 season. The duo posted a 16-5 record as the primary number three pair in their freshman year at OSU.