Production Night: All Star Debut

Production Night is The Daily Aztec’s weekly news podcast that is pulling back the curtain on San Diego State’s student newsroom. Writers, editors and guests will discuss the week’s biggest stories and invite listeners into the action.

The Daily Aztec podcast host and staff writer Sara Rott is joined by multimedia assistant editor Jayne Yutig in the latest episode of Production Night.

Yutig gives listeners the inside scoop on first-hand experience at the Aztec Stadium Topping Out Ceremony that took place on July 14. In construction, this tradition is held when the last steel beam is placed on top of a completed structure. According to Yutig, Mayor Todd Gloria, President Adela de la Torre and other editors from The Daily Aztec were in attendance. Stay tuned for more when Yutig’s package goes live on our website and social media platforms!

On the topic of COVID 19, the duo discusses the School of Public Health’s at-home COVID 19 test launch at a local middle school. Editor in chief Catlan Nguyen writes about how the test promises to be a new efficient way of determining how others can keep COVID-19 out of schools in communities most vulnerable to COVID-19 and protect children who are not eligible for the vaccine.

Likewise, the discussion of wearing facemasks in classrooms is shown to be a divisive split among students in a news story written by news editor Katelynn Robinson. Yutig and Rott debate the issue of wearing a mask on campus and present both sides of the argument.

Lastly, Rott mentions the “Featured Opinion Story of the Week,” an old segment with a new name where hosts discuss an opinion piece they both found interesting. This week features a story written by opinion editor Aaliyah Alexander regarding professional norms of the everyday workforce are becoming outdated.