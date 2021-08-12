Shows to binge before summer 2021 ends

It is no secret that TV viewership increased by a huge percentage throughout the pandemic. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV have aired hundreds of new binge-worthy shows to keep everyone entertained.

This summer, there is one show everyone has been talking about – “Ted Lasso.” The first season of this show premiered Aug. 14, 2020, with season two following shortly after and being released July 23, 2021. This witty comedy follows an American football coach who is recruited to become a Premier League soccer coach for British team AFC Richmond.

As an American football coach, the main character, Ted Lasso, knows absolutely nothing about taking a soccer team to the Premier League, making for some hysterically funny moments and landing this show with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lasso’s naivety is a driving force in this show, throughout each episode something happens to him that goes completely over his head. The owner of AFC Richmond is a very powerful British woman named Rebecca who ultimately sees Lasso as a great publicity stunt. This leads him to get caught up in messy scandals, breakups and newspaper headlines.

From the kind of jokes that will make your ribs hurt from laughing to moments of intense suspense, the ‘play next episode’ button will be beckoning to be pressed.

If comedy isn’t your thing or you’re looking for a show to trigger some intense emotion, “The Morning Show” has got you covered. This series aired Nov. 1, 2019, yet it has become increasingly popular throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consisting of 10 lengthy episodes, this show is prime binge-watching material. With an all-star cast, “The Morning Show” is an edge-of-your-seat award-winning drama series. The main cast consists of the beloved Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and Resse Witherspoon, all of whom help make the average viewer feel connected as they embark on a very emotional journey throughout the season.

Jennifer Aniston stars as Alex Levy, a very successful morning show anchor for the UBA Network in Manhattan. She works alongside Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell. After 15 years of being co-hosts and the faces of American morning television, Kessler is fired following his extremely public sexual misconduct case. This leaves the network in shambles. Struggling to find a new co-host, Levy goes on an impulsive whim and hires Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). Bradley is plucked from her small-town field reporting job – and placed on the TV’s of family homes across the country.

This show highlights the MeToo movement as well as the deep-rooted corruption that people in every industry face. Every episode brings something new to the table, with dramatic plot twists guaranteed to leave viewers speechless. With numerous cliff-hangers, viewers will be wondering what insane turn of events is to come next. “The Morning Show” is not only entertaining but educational as well – prompting viewers to reflect upon today’s society and the harsh realities of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” are remarkably different shows from opposite genres, but they do share one thing in common: they will both leave viewers wanting more!