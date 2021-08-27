Spear Sports Report: Aztecs Take On Tokyo

No one covers the home team like we do. Spear Sports Report, presented by The Daily Aztec, is bringing you courtside as our editors and writers break down all things Aztec’s Athletics.

Breakfast, the national anthem and San Diego State athletes are all traditional aspects of the American experience. In the same light, podcast host and assistant sports editor Andrew Finley is joined by sports contributor Nick Coppo to discuss the Scarlet and Black representation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on the latest episode of Spear Sports Report.

The podcast duo dives deep into analysis of each athlete and expands on the story written by Finley and sports editor Jason Freund outlining the six athletes a step further.

While the athletes competed in a variety of sports and represented three different countries, they took home two gold medals and made Aztecs around the world proud.