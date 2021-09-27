Arnold Shines, Placing Second at the Cal Fall Invitational for Aztec Women’s Tennis

SDSU women’s tennis team traveled to UC Berkeley over the weekend to kick off the tennis season with the Cal Fall Invitational. The Aztecs were represented by seniors Tamara Arnold, Nnena Nadozie, Regina Pitts and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat in the three-day tournament that lasted from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26. Despite leaving without any first-place finishes, the team had a strong showing led by Arnold, who finished second in the Blue Draw singles finals.

On the third day of the tournament, Arnold defeated Utah graduate student Linda Huang in straight sets but would eventually fall to Cal freshman Jessica Alsola in the finals. Alsola, No. 7 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Newcomers’ rankings, proved to be too much for Arnold as she lost in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.

The Aztecs had a strong start to the tournament as both the duos of Arnold and Thamchaiwat as well as Nadozie and Pitts won their doubles matches on Friday. Additionally, Arnold, Thamchaiwat and Pitts all advanced to the quarterfinals in their singles tournaments. Only Nadozie was bested in the round of 32 after retiring in her third set against St. Maryjunior Gabriela Tevez.

Day two proved more challenging for the Aztecs as both doubles partners were eliminated. Arnold and Thamchaiwat defeated Cal’s pair of Alsola and sophomore Hannah Moeller in the quarterfinals but were defeated by UC Santa Barbara’s pairing of freshman Amelia Honer and senior Shakhnoza Khatamova 8-6 in the semifinals. Nadozie and Pitts fell 8-4 in the quarterfinals to UCSB sophomore Camille Kiss and junior Marta Gonzalez Ballbe.

In singles play, Arnold advanced to the semifinals in straight sets over UCSB freshman Filippa Bruu-Syverson. However, Pitts was defeated by BYU’s Jacque Dunyon and Thamchaiwat was forced to retire due to injury.

The Aztecs are back in action on Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 as they will host the San Diego State Fall Classic at the Aztec Tennis Center.