Students dressed for their favorite decade during throwback night

Students mingling and playing air hockey in the Aztec Student Union during Throwback Night on Sept. 23.

Associated Students hosted a destress night at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union Courtyard on Sept. 23.

Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite decade on the flyers for the event, with Which Wich sandwiches and drinks provided.

Sophia Koch oversaw the event as the Aztec Student Union Board Representative and said it was an event that catered well to students.

“It’s a nice destresser from midterms that are starting, a lot of just like craziness going around on campus so I think it’s a good way for students to still get together and relax,” Koch said.

During the throwback night, the student union was decked out with a foosball table, air hockey, mini basketball, a dancing game, guitar hero, music, lights and more. Groups of friends moved from game to game, making the most out of them, dressed in an array of different throwback pieces from past eras.

An air of competition surrounded an air hockey table as people faced each other in matches.

Junior speech, language and hearing sciences major Jalea Villarama heard about the event at the first open mic night of the year, which was hosted on Sept. 21.

“I was interested because I really like all the ‘90s music and 2000s,” Villarama said.

A 2000s pop classic “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson played in the background as Villarama spoke.

Villarama attended the event with her friends and said she had a great time, though she wanted more students at the event to participate in activities besides the games.

“It’s really fun,” Villarama said, “I wish more people were dancing though. We were up there dancing earlier.”

Villarama wore a few ‘90s and 2000s inspired fashion pieces; Clunky, silver butterflies hung from her ears as she looked around the ever-moving crowds and purple lights.

“I just take inspiration from Pinterest,” Villarama said when describing her fashion style.

Villarama is also a musician and she said her fortè lies in R&B.

Lucas Rangel, a first-year transfer student studying management information systems, also attended the throwback night. He said he heard about the event through Instagram and a couple of flyers.

“I figured,[it] seems pretty fun, so I came to check it out a little bit,” Rangel said.

Rangel said he liked the vibe of the event and the games.

“It’s like a fun Thursday night. I have nothing else to do,” Rangel said.

Rangel said he’s already met a lot of new people at SDSU so far and it’s been more than she expected.

Associated Students’ efforts to destress students aim to help students learn how to navigate taking exams and prioritizing big tests while taking their mental health seriously.

The SDSU Math and Learning Center hosted drop-in tutoring on the third floor of the Love Library, in room 328, as it was exam week for Math 140, 141, 150 and 151., according to their Instagram.

While learning centers adjusted for the influx of students in need of tutoring, AS will host events for students to take study breaks.

The Aztec Student Union is expecting several upcoming events, according to their homepage. Some of those events are also geared towards destressing students during the midterm season.

The APIDA center will hold a Wind Down Wednesday event on Sept.29 from 1 to 2 p.m. The Union will also host State Dates from 7 to 8 p.m. on the Starbucks Patio, to encourage students to make new friends.