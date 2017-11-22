Aztecs set to honor outgoing players on Senior Day

Close Senior running back Rashaad Penny (20) pats senior wide receiver Mikah Holder (6) on the back during the Aztecs 42-23 victory over Nevada on Nov. 18 at SDCCU Stadium Photo by Kelly Smiley Photo by Kelly Smiley Senior running back Rashaad Penny (20) pats senior wide receiver Mikah Holder (6) on the back during the Aztecs 42-23 victory over Nevada on Nov. 18 at SDCCU Stadium





San Diego State football will honor its seniors prior to its game against University of New Mexico on Nov. 24 as part of Senior Day, which recognizes the team’s seniors before the final home game of their SDSU careers.

It will be an emotional day as the Aztecs say goodbye to 19 senior players, including nine full-time starters.

“I’m sure once we get out there and we’re looking around taking everything in knowing it’s our last time playing in that stadium, senior safety Trey Lomax said. “There’ll probably be a little extra fire for us to play every play like it’s our last because it is,” he said.

Senior tight end David Wells said that his time on the gridiron for the Scarlet and Black went by in a flash.

“Every year you go through Senior Day and see all the seniors going down the Warrior Walk and taking pictures with their families and say, ‘Oh I’ve got a long time until then’,” Wells said. “Now all of a sudden, it’s your turn and you say, ‘well that was really quick.’ It’s the truth, it goes by in a blink of an eye.”

This group of seniors have been a part of the winningest three-year span in SDSU history, with 31 wins under their belt going into tomorrow’s game against the Lobos.

Another win would give the team its third consecutive double-digit win season.

“Senior day and a chance to go to double-digit wins, it’s hard to get double-digit victories,” SDSU offensive coordinator Jeff Horton said. “If you look around the country, not many have done it, that’d be a special moment.”

The day is special for everyone, including non-senior players who will share the field at SDCCU Stadium with their departing teammates one last time.

“A lot of those boys I came in with,” redshirt junior quarterback Christian Chapman said. “It means a lot to play with guys like (senior running back Rashaad Penny), like (senior wide receiver Mikah Holder), like all those boys. It’s going to be a big day and I’m excited for it.”

SDSU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said that while it is an emotional day, once the game kicks off it’s simply business as usual.

“I think the pre-game stuff is really emotional, Gonzales said. Once the game starts I don’t think it’s any different. I mean you hear everybody say you want to send the seniors out the right way from their last home game, but to be honest with you that’s all talk, once the ball’s snapped it’s a football game.”