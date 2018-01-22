‘Catfish: The TV Show’ makes casting stop at SDSU

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The hit MTV show “Catfish: The TV Show” is making a stop at San Diego State and is looking for its next potential subjects.

“Catfish: The TV Show” is a reality-based documentary television series that follows the journeys of couples who have formed online relationships, but have yet to meet in person. The series is co-hosted and led by Nev Shulman and Max Joseph.

The show’s producers are looking for students involved in online relationships who may be in “Catfish” situations. Applicants selected to be on the show will be paid $1,500 for their participation.

Mike Espocito is the casting director for the show. He said to be on the lookout for casting producers on campus where students can have the in-person opportunity to share their stories.

“I feel like a lot of the college community does have real life relationships, but I also know there are people out there who are nervous to apply because of the college setting,” Espocito said. “What we like to do is spread the word that we are interested in helping everyone, and if they may have a situation that they need our help with, we are here to assist.”

Applications to be on the show can also be accessed at catfishcasting.com. Espocito said every application goes straight into their inbox.

“We do read every application that comes across our desk, as crazy as that may sound,” he said.

There is no set date yet for when producers will be at SDSU, but producers are casting constantly, that includes for the current season.

“This is a very fluid process because we are casting all year round,” Espocito said. “We’re in the new season already, but we still have a lot of slots to fill.”

He said the biggest thing he wants students to understand is that there is no need to be embarrassed if they find themselves in an online relationship and have yet to meet in person.

“We wouldn’t be able to keep doing this show if there weren’t thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people who are in similar situations,” Espocito said.