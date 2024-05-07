Senior Farewell: Jennifer Aguilar

To be honest, I cannot believe that graduation is here. I have wished for this moment ever since I graduated high school and got admitted to San Diego Mesa College.

Going to a four-year university felt far away. I remember that every time I drove by San Diego State University, I would tell my parents… “One day, I will graduate from there.” Without knowing what I wanted to study or major in, I just knew I desired to go to that school. They would always tell me, “God willing.”

Thank you to God for allowing me to have an education and allowing me to meet the most influential people in my career in journalism for the next two years. It was behind the doors of a basement in Lamden Hall — The Daily Aztec.

The Daily Aztec found me at the perfect moment and when I needed it the most as a transfer student from community college.

Switching professors for JMS 310W at the last minute changed the rest of my career at SDSU. My life would be different if I had not made that change.

It was in that class that I met Daesha Gear, editor-in-chief of The Daily Aztec for the 2023-2024 school year, and Amy Nguyen, one of my first friends at SDSU. Professor David Coddon made us go outside and look for news and stories on campus. It was there that I approached them and asked them how to join The Daily Aztec.

The next week Daesha asked me if I wanted to go to the newsroom and obviously, I said “Yes.”

The rest is history.

There are not enough words to describe the last two years studying journalism at SDSU alongside the people whom I suffered with trying to finish homework at the last moment or with the people whom I struggled to see the end goal with.

I am going to miss seeing the same faces in classes, organizations, The Daily Aztec and conferences. To know that we will no longer be together is sad. However, I am excited to see what we do in the world of journalism.

There are certain people who deserve special appreciation, such as my mom. Mom, thank you for always waiting for me at night when I would get home late, and for your constant support when I wanted to give up. Thanks to your constant motivation, I keep going.

Thank you for your emotional support and for reminding me of the goal.

Thank you for always being on the lookout for me.

Thank you, Dad, for teaching me what it is like to strive and keep going. Thank you for your hard work that sustained my brothers and me, and for providing so that there was always a roof over our heads. Your effort inspires me to keep going and not give up.

Thank you to my parents for making that sacrifice of coming to the United States leaving their family and parents behind, to go to a country where they did not know anything or anyone for a better life. I see your love and sacrifice in everything that you do.

This is for you.

Thank you, God, for providing financially in a way I did not think was possible. Thank you for the strength for when I wanted to give up. You always told me… Don’t give up — keep going.

I would not be here if it weren’t for you.

I also want to thank my Daily Aztec friends who I made unforgettable memories these past two years. Thank you to Daesha Gear, Jazlyn Dieguez, Petrina Tran, Abigail Segoviano, Sumaia Wegner, Daniela Ramirez, Michelle Armas, Roman Aguilar, Noah Lyons, Gabriel Schneider, Huy Huynh, Eugenie Budnik, Hannah Ly, Madison Mcgill, Tío Eric Evelhoch and Christie Yeung.

The Daily Aztec is not only a place in the basement of Lamden Hall but it is a group of students that became a family — a family that saw me cry, laugh and gave me their unconditional support.

Thank you Daily Aztec for being my second home, because to be honest, I was there more than my own home.

To everyone who graduates with me, the class of 2024…WE DID IT!

To everyone who graduated in 2020…WE FINALLY HAVE A GRADUATION!

To my ancestors, grandpas and those who did not have the opportunity to see me in this stage and season of my life, WE DID IT AND YES IT WAS POSSIBLE!

Someone in the Aguilar lineage is going to graduate from a four-year university in the United States!

There is a new change in our lineage!

It was an honor serving as your Mundo Azteca Editor for the 2023-2024 school year.

I think I am ready for my next adventure… be on the lookout 😉

With Love,

Jennifer Aguilar

