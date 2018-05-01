Happening now: Graphic anti-abortion display stuns students
May 1, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A graphic display has been set up outside of Hepner hall by an anti-abortion group called the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform.
The display features graphic photos of unborn children along with numerous statements regarding abortion and genocide.
According to a university representative, the group went through the proper processes in order to reserve the space on campus for this display.
This is not a university sponsored event. However, the group is allowed to host this display on campus as this action is protected under the first amendment, because San Diego State is a public university.
This story will be updated as it develops.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.