Happening now: Graphic anti-abortion display stuns students

Students gather in front of a graphic anti-abortion display in the middle of campus.

A graphic display has been set up outside of Hepner hall by an anti-abortion group called the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform.

The display features graphic photos of unborn children along with numerous statements regarding abortion and genocide.

According to a university representative, the group went through the proper processes in order to reserve the space on campus for this display.

This is not a university sponsored event. However, the group is allowed to host this display on campus as this action is protected under the first amendment, because San Diego State is a public university.

This story will be updated as it develops.