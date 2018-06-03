Fire crews battle brush fire near campus
June 3, 2018
Fire crews are battling a brush fire off Interstate 8 near San Diego State, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
The fire broke out around 4 p.m. between the freeway and Adobe Falls Road, according to multiple agencies.
About 80 homes in the area were evacuated, but officers were starting to let residents back into their homes as of about 7:30 p.m., San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.
According to the SDSU Police Department, there is no threat to campus and no need for university evacuation at this time.
While eastbound lanes of I-8 remain open, westbound I-8 was closed from State Route 125 to Waring Road at about 5:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
