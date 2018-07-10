Reported gas leak determined a false alarm

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Reports of a gas leak on San Diego State’s campus turned out to be a false alarm Tuesday afternoon.

SDSU students and parents started receiving texts and emails warning of a gas leak on the west side of campus around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Less than an hour later, university officials determined it was actually something far less dangerous, but perhaps much smellier.

What officials thought was a gas leak was later proven to be an issue with a sewage line on a construction site at the intersection of Remington Road and 55th St., according to a correction email sent by Media Relations Officer Cory Marshall at 1:39 p.m.

“A truck was reversing near the construction site onto a construction plate, when the plate failed and the truck fell into a construction hole and onto a sewage line,” Marshall said in the correction email. “It is important to clarify, the sewage line is not broken.”

The construction site in question appears to be that of a new student residence hall currently being built next door to Chapultepec Hall.

The original warning email indicated there had been no reported injuries, but Tony Gwynn Stadium was evacuated out of precaution.

Traffic was shut down near the construction site for a time, but had been reopened by 2:30 p.m.