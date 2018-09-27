Aztecs remain winless in conference following four-set loss to Colorado State
September 27, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
San Diego State volleyball team lost its 13th straight game, this time in four sets, 25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 22-25, to Colorado State University on Sept. 27 at Peterson Gym.
The first set win snapped a seven-set losing streak for SDSU (1-14, 0-3 MW), dating back to Sept. 15.
Sophomore setter Gabi Peoples finished with a team-high 25 assists, and said the Aztecs came together as a unit.
“It finally clicked for all of us,” Peoples said. “We played as a team, we played as a family, and we played selfless.”
The Aztecs were able to hang tough with the Rams (11-4, 3-0 MW), but lost the final three sets, despite tying things up in the third set at 24.
Junior outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar finished with a game-high five service aces, and said the team competed hard.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, we knew we could hang with this team,” she said.
SDSU and CSU traded three-point runs to start the match, and the Aztecs would go up 21-14 before the Rams called a timeout and eventually won the set 25-20.
The Aztecs momentum returned in the fourth set. Despite being down 9-14, they went on a 10-2 while attempting to force a fifth set. The run would end, however, and the Rams took the set and the win.
“This game is a turning point,” Dunbar said. “We really figured it out and we know how we need to play through the rest of conference.”
Following road matches against Boise State and Utah State, the Aztecs will return to Peterson Gym on Oct. 11 to take on New Mexico.
Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.