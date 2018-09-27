Aztecs remain winless in conference following four-set loss to Colorado State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

San Diego State volleyball team lost its 13th straight game, this time in four sets, 25-20, 19-25, 24-26, 22-25, to Colorado State University on Sept. 27 at Peterson Gym.

The first set win snapped a seven-set losing streak for SDSU (1-14, 0-3 MW), dating back to Sept. 15.

Sophomore setter Gabi Peoples finished with a team-high 25 assists, and said the Aztecs came together as a unit.



“It finally clicked for all of us,” Peoples said. “We played as a team, we played as a family, and we played selfless.”



The Aztecs were able to hang tough with the Rams (11-4, 3-0 MW), but lost the final three sets, despite tying things up in the third set at 24.

Junior outside hitter Ashlynn Dunbar finished with a game-high five service aces, and said the team competed hard.



“We knew it was going to be a battle, we knew we could hang with this team,” she said.

SDSU and CSU traded three-point runs to start the match, and the Aztecs would go up 21-14 before the Rams called a timeout and eventually won the set 25-20.

The Aztecs momentum returned in the fourth set. Despite being down 9-14, they went on a 10-2 while attempting to force a fifth set. The run would end, however, and the Rams took the set and the win.



“This game is a turning point,” Dunbar said. “We really figured it out and we know how we need to play through the rest of conference.”



Following road matches against Boise State and Utah State, the Aztecs will return to Peterson Gym on Oct. 11 to take on New Mexico.