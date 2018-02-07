</iframe</div></div><p class="videocredit "><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/staff/?writer=Maya%20Al%20Zaben%2C%20Renae%20Wallace%2C%20Amal%20Younis">Maya Al Zaben, Renae Wallace, Amal Younis</a></p><div class="clear"></div><div class="permalinkphotobox"></div><div class="storydetails"><p><span class="storybyline">by Maya Al Zaben, Renae Wallace</span><br /><span class="storydate"><span class="time-wrapper">October 5, 2018</span></span></p></div><div class="sharing sharing-top"><a class="modal-share" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fthedailyaztec.com%2F91122%2Fvideo%2Fsophomore-success-program-strives-to-prepare-underclassmen%2F" title="Share on Facebook" target="_blank"><div aria-hidden="true" class="sharing-icon sharing-mobile sno-facebook dashicons dashicons-facebook-alt sno-dark sharing-mobile-hide"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Share on Facebook</span></div></a><a class="modal-share" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Sophomore+Success+Program+strives+to+prepare+underclassmen&url=http%3A%2F%2Fthedailyaztec.com%2F%3Fp%3D91122" title="Tweet This Story" target="_blank"><div aria-hidden="true" class="sharing-icon sharing-mobile sno-twitter dashicons dashicons-twitter sno-dark sharing-mobile-hide"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Share on Twitter</span></div></a><a aria-hidden="true" data-remodal-target="modal"><div class="sharing-icon sno-email dashicons dashicons-email-alt sno-dark sharing-mobile-hide"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Share via Email</span></div></a></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function() { $(function(){ $('.modal-share').click(function() { var inst = $('[data-remodal-id=modal-share]').remodal(); inst.open(); var sharestoryid = '91122'; $.ajax({ url:"/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", type:'POST', data:'action=sharestory&sharestoryid=' + sharestoryid, success:function(results) { $("#suggestedstories").replaceWith(results); } }); }); }); }); </script> <div class="remodal" data-remodal-id="modal-share" data-remodal-options="hashTracking: false, closeOnConfirm: false"> <button data-remodal-action="close" class="remodal-close"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Close Modal Window</span></button> <div id="suggestedstories"> <h1>Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.</h1> <form method="post" action=""> <br /> <button data-remodal-action="cancel" class="remodal-cancel">Close</button> </form> </div> </div> <div class="remodal" data-remodal-id="modal" data-remodal-options="hashTracking: false, closeOnConfirm: false"> <button data-remodal-action="close" class="remodal-close"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Close Modal Window</span></button> <div id="emailstoryform"> <h1>Email This Story</h1> <form method="post" action=""> <label for="email_to_Above" style="display:none;">Send email to this address</label> <input type="text" id="email_to_Above" name="email_to_Above" class="sno_email_fields" placeholder="Send email to this address"><br /> <label for="email_from_Above" style="display:none;">Enter Your Name</label> <input type="text" id="email_from_Above" name="email_from_Above" class="sno_email_fields" placeholder="Enter Your Name"><br /> <label for="email_comment_Above" style="display:none;">Add a comment here</label> <textarea rows="4" id="email_comment_Above" name="email_comment_Above" class="sno_email_fields" placeholder="Add a comment here (optional)."></textarea><br /> <label for="human_Above" style="display:none;">Verification</label> <input type="text" id="human_Above" name="human_Above" class="sno_email_fields" placeholder="What's 6 + 3?"><br /> <br /> <button id="submit_email_Above" data-remodal-action="confirm" class="remodal-confirm">Send Email</button> <button data-remodal-action="cancel" class="remodal-cancel">Cancel</button> <input type="hidden" id="sno_email_submission_form" name="sno_email_submission_form" value="25e5b68c4f" /><input type="hidden" name="_wp_http_referer" value="/91122/video/sophomore-success-program-strives-to-prepare-underclassmen/" /> </form> </div> </div> <script> $(document).ready(function() { $(function(){ $('#submit_email_Above').click(function(){ var storyid = '91122'; var datastring = ''; if ($("#email_to_Above").length > 0){ var email_to = $('input[name=email_to_Above]'); datastring += '&email_to=' + encodeURIComponent(email_to.val()); } if ($("#email_from_Above").length > 0){ var email_from = $('input[name=email_from_Above]'); datastring += '&email_from=' + encodeURIComponent(email_from.val()); } if ($("#email_comment_Above").length > 0){ var email_comment = $('textarea[name=email_comment_Above]'); datastring += '&email_comment=' + encodeURIComponent(email_comment.val()); } if ($("#human_Above").length > 0){ var human = $('input[name=human_Above]'); datastring += '&human=' + encodeURIComponent(human.val()); } datastring += '&humanity=' + 9; var verification = $('input[name=sno_email_submission_form]'); datastring += '&verification=' + verification.val(); // var parentid = ''; $.ajax({ url:"/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", type:'POST', data:'action=emailstory&storyid=' + storyid + datastring, success:function(results) { $("#emailstoryform").replaceWith(results); } }); }); }); }); </script> <span class="storycontent"><p id='graph1'>San Diego State implemented a new program called Sophomore Success this Fall 2018 semester. This program requires Freshmen and Sophomores to live on campus in hopes of helping students be more academically prepared.</p> <h6>This is a student opinion video.</h6> <p id='graph2'> </p> <div class="printfriendly pf-alignleft"><a href="#" rel="nofollow" onclick="window.print(); return false;" class="noslimstat" title="Printer Friendly, PDF & Email"><img style="border:none;-webkit-box-shadow:none; box-shadow:none;" src="https://cdn.printfriendly.com/buttons/print-button.png" alt="Print Friendly, PDF & Email" /></a></div></p><div id="story_bottom"></div></span><div class="clear"></div><div class="postmeta"><p><span class="tags sno">Tags: <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/tag/amal-younis/" rel="tag">Amal Younis</a>, <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/tag/dorm/" rel="tag">Dorm</a>, <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/tag/maya-al-zaben/" rel="tag">Maya Al Zaben</a>, <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/tag/renea-wallace/" rel="tag">Renea Wallace</a>, <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/tag/sophomore-success-program/" rel="tag">Sophomore Success Program</a>, <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/tag/student-opinion/" rel="tag">student opinion</a>, <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/tag/student-success/" rel="tag">student success</a></span></p></div></div><script> $(document).ready(function() { $("#commentsbox").click(function() { $("#commentsbody").slideToggle('slow'); $("#expand").toggle(); $("#collapse").toggle(); }); }); $(document).ready(function() { $("#commentslink").click(function() { $("#commentsbody").slideDown('slow'); $("#expand").hide(); $("#collapse").show(); }); }); </script><div id="comments" class="sno-animate" style="height:60px;display:block"></div><div class="clear"></div><div id="commentswrap"><div class="widgetwrap"><div class="titlewrap cursorpoint" id="commentsbox"><div id="expand"><div class="fa fa-plus-square"></div></div><div id="collapse"><div class="fa fa-minus-square"></div></div><div class="widgettitle-nonsno">Leave a Comment</div></div><div id="commentsbody" class="widgetbody"> <!-- You can start editing here. --> <div id="commentblock"> <!-- If comments are open, but there are no comments. --> <p id="respond"> Commenting on our site is a privilege. We want our readers to add their point of view to every story but ask that they keep their comments relevant to the topic at hand. We will remove comments and possibly ban users who do the following: (1) Use vulgar or racist language, (2) Threaten harm of any sort to staff, commenters or the subject of an article, and (3) Leave spam in their comment. If you have questions about these rules, please contact our Editor in Chief at: editor@thedailyaztec.com<br /><br /> If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a <a href="http://en.gravatar.com" >gravatar</a>.</p> <form action="http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform"> <p><label for="name">Name (required)</label><br /> <input type="text" name="author" id="name" value="" size="50" tabindex="1" /></p> <p><label for="email">Email Address (required)</label><br /> <input type="text" name="email" id="email" value="" size="50" tabindex="2" /></p> <!--<p><small><strong>XHTML:</strong> You can use these tags: </small></p>--> <div style="display:none"><input type="text" name="sno_is_legit_comment" id="spam_stopper" value="SNO_Spam_Stopper"/></p></div> <script type="text/javascript"> $(function(){ $('input[name="sno_is_legit_comment"]').attr('name', 'sno_stop_spam'); }); </script> <p><label for="words">Speak your mind</label><br /><textarea name="comment" id="words" cols="40" rows="10" tabindex="4"></textarea></p> <p><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" tabindex="5" value="Submit Comment" /> <input type="hidden" name="comment_post_ID" value="91122" /></p> <p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="akismet_comment_nonce" name="akismet_comment_nonce" value="4adb62784a" /></p><p style="display: none;"><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="34"/></p> </form> </div></div><div class="widgetfooter"></div></div></div></div><div id="sidebar"><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="widget_text widgetwrap sno-animate"><div><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><!— head —> <script async='async' src='https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'></script> <script> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; </script> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/11511863/medium_rectangle_exclusive', [300, 250], 'div-gpt-ad-1509387211987-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!— Medium Rectangle Exclusive —> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1509387211987-0' style='height:250px; width:300px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1509387211987-0'); }); </script> </div></div></div><div class="widgetfooter3"></div></div><div style="clear:both"></div><div class="widget_text widgetwrap sno-animate"><div><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><!--head--> <script type='text/javascript'> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; (function() { var gads = document.createElement('script'); gads.async = true; gads.type = 'text/javascript'; var useSSL = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; gads.src = (useSSL ? 'https:' : 'http:') + '//www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'; var node = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(gads, node); })(); </script> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/11511863/medium_rectangle', [300, 250], 'div-gpt-ad-1404248240088-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- Medium Rectangle --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1404248240088-0' style='width:300px; height:250px;'> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1404248240088-0'); }); </script> </div></div></div><div class="widgetfooter3"></div></div><div class='widgetwrap sno-animate sno-trending-4' style=''><div style="overflow: hidden;margin-bottom:0px;border-bottom:1px solid #cccccc;border-top:1px solid #cccccc;background:#ffffff;"><div class="widget7 widgettitle">Trending Stories</div></div><div class="widgetbody7" style=""> <!-- widget displayed from cache --> <div class='trending-row' style='border-top: 1px dotted #cccccc;border-bottom: 1px dotted #cccccc;margin-bottom: -1px;'><div class="trending-number">1</div><div class="trending-image"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/91087/news/ifc-unanimously-votes-to-end-fraternity-party-ban-impose-ban-on-hard-alcohol/" title="IFC unanimously votes to end fraternity party ban, impose ban on hard alcohol"><img src="http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/IMG_3496-70x70.jpeg" alt="IFC unanimously votes to end fraternity party ban, impose ban on hard alcohol"/></a></div><div class="trendingheadline"><p><a class="homeheadline" href="http://thedailyaztec.com/91087/news/ifc-unanimously-votes-to-end-fraternity-party-ban-impose-ban-on-hard-alcohol/">IFC unanimously votes to end fraternity party ban, impose ban on hard alcohol</a></p></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class='trending-row' style='border-top: 1px dotted #cccccc;border-bottom: 1px dotted #cccccc;margin-bottom: -1px;'><div class="trending-number">2</div><div class="trending-image"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90474/news/college-area-hit-with-a-third-robbery-in-two-weeks/" title="College Area hit with a third robbery in two weeks"><img src="http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/NEWS_policeapp_chaddcady-70x70.jpg" alt="College Area hit with a third robbery in two weeks"/></a></div><div class="trendingheadline"><p><a class="homeheadline" href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90474/news/college-area-hit-with-a-third-robbery-in-two-weeks/">College Area hit with a third robbery in two weeks</a></p></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class='trending-row' style='border-top: 1px dotted #cccccc;border-bottom: 1px dotted #cccccc;margin-bottom: -1px;'><div class="trending-number">3</div><div class="trending-image"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90969/news/san-diego-county-officials-declare-a-meningitis-outbreak-after-third-sdsu-case/" title="San Diego County officials declare meningitis outbreak after third SDSU case"><img src="http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/menin-70x70.jpg" alt="San Diego County officials declare meningitis outbreak after third SDSU case"/></a></div><div class="trendingheadline"><p><a class="homeheadline" href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90969/news/san-diego-county-officials-declare-a-meningitis-outbreak-after-third-sdsu-case/">San Diego County officials declare meningitis outbreak after third SDSU case</a></p></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class='trending-row' style='border-top: 1px dotted #cccccc;border-bottom: 1px dotted #cccccc;margin-bottom: -1px;'><div class="trending-number">4</div><div class="trending-image"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90920/news/dockless-bikes-hit-with-vandalism-on-campus/" title="Dockless bikes hit with vandalism on campus"><img src="http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/ofo-3-70x70.jpg" alt="Dockless bikes hit with vandalism on campus"/></a></div><div class="trendingheadline"><p><a class="homeheadline" href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90920/news/dockless-bikes-hit-with-vandalism-on-campus/">Dockless bikes hit with vandalism on campus</a></p></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class='trending-row' style='border-top: 1px dotted #cccccc;border-bottom: 1px dotted #cccccc;margin-bottom: -1px;'><div class="trending-number">5</div><div class="trendingheadline"><p><a class="homeheadline" href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90665/opinion/you-are-beautiful-regardless-of-race/">All black women are beautiful. Respect us.</a></p></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="widget-expander" style="padding-bottom:0px"></div><div class="clear"></div> </div> <div style="display:inline-block;"></div> </div> <div style="clear:both"></div><div class="widget_text widgetwrap sno-animate"><div><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><!--head--> <script type='text/javascript'> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; (function() { var gads = document.createElement('script'); gads.async = true; gads.type = 'text/javascript'; var useSSL = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; gads.src = (useSSL ? 'https:' : 'http:') + '//www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'; var node = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(gads, node); })(); </script> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/11511863/Sidebar_Rectangle', [300, 125], 'div-gpt-ad-1404250865916-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- Sidebar Rectangle --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1404250865916-0' style='width:300px; height:125px;'> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1404250865916-0'); }); </script> </div></div></div><div class="widgetfooter3"></div></div></div></div></div><div class="sno_teaserbar" id="sno_teaserbar"><div class="stb_nav"><div class="custom-navigation"><span class="flex-next"><div class="stb_right"><div class="dashicons dashicons-arrow-right"><div class="icon-hidden-text">Navigate Right</div></div></div></span><span class="flex-prev"><div class="stb_left"><div class="dashicons dashicons-arrow-left"><div class="icon-hidden-text">Navigate Left</div></div></div></span></div></div><div id='stb-container' class='flexslider'><ul class="slides"><li class='stb-top-row'><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/91118/video/international-student-center-reports-the-largest-group-of-exchange-students-2/">International student center reports the largest group of exchange students</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/91011/showcase/international-student-center-reports-the-largest-group-of-exchange-students/">International student center reports the largest group of exchange students</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><div class='stb_image'><a href='http://thedailyaztec.com/90884/video/profesor-jose-mario-martin-flores-habla-sobre-literatura/#photo'><img src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/vladimir_salazar_2_color-2-475x317.jpg' id='grow-stb90884' style='height:70px;min-height:70px;width:auto;' class='catboxphoto' alt='Sophomore Success Program strives to prepare underclassmen'/></a></div><p class='stb-cat'>Mundo Azteca</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90884/video/profesor-jose-mario-martin-flores-habla-sobre-literatura/">Autor y profesor José Mario Martín-Flores habla sobre la literatura</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90845/video/thinking-out-loud-sdsu-west-vs-soccercity/">Thinking Out Loud: SDSU West vs. SoccerCity</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><p class='stb-cat'>Sports</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90843/sports/sdsu-football-junior-college-to-division-1-ball/">SDSU Football — Junior College to Division 1 Ball</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90841/video/recent-robberies-spark-increased-police-presence-at-sdsu/">Recent robberies spark increased police presence at SDSU</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/90105/video/refugees-step-up-to-help-the-homeless-in-el-cajon/">Refugees step up to help the homeless in El Cajon</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><div class='stb_image'><a href='http://thedailyaztec.com/89862/video/from-the-streets-to-clothing-design-infantry-clothing-line/#photo'><img src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Screen-Shot-2018-05-02-at-11.51.25-PM-475x297.png' id='grow-stb89862' style='height:70px;min-height:70px;width:auto;' class='catboxphoto' alt='Sophomore Success Program strives to prepare underclassmen'/></a></div><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/89862/video/from-the-streets-to-clothing-design-infantry-clothing-line/">From the streets to clothing design: Infantry clothing line</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><div class='stb_image'><a href='http://thedailyaztec.com/89703/video/these-sdsu-graduation-photos-are-a-mess/#photo'><img src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Screen-Shot-2018-04-27-at-3.44.52-PM-475x297.png' id='grow-stb89703' style='height:70px;min-height:70px;width:auto;' class='catboxphoto' alt='Sophomore Success Program strives to prepare underclassmen'/></a></div><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/89703/video/these-sdsu-graduation-photos-are-a-mess/">These SDSU graduation photos are a mess</a></p></li><li class='stb-top-row'><div class='stb_image'><a href='http://thedailyaztec.com/89618/video/gnashing-art-collective-takes-san-diego-art-scene-to-japan/#photo'><img src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Screen-Shot-2018-04-23-at-8.30.49-PM-475x297.png' id='grow-stb89618' style='height:70px;min-height:70px;width:auto;' class='catboxphoto' alt='Sophomore Success Program strives to prepare underclassmen'/></a></div><p class='stb-cat'>Video</p><p class="relatedtitle"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/89618/video/gnashing-art-collective-takes-san-diego-art-scene-to-japan/">Gnashing art collective takes San Diego art scene to Japan</a></p></li></ul></div></div><div class="clear"></div><script type="text/javascript" charset="utf-8"> $(document).ready(function() { $('#stb-container').flexslider({ animation: "slide", animationLoop: true, customDirectionNav: $(".custom-navigation span"), slideshow: false, itemMargin: 1, touch: true, itemWidth: 250, minItems: 1, move: 1, maxItems: 5 }); // animation: 'fade', // smoothHeight: false, // customDirectionNav: $("#sfi-navigation span"), // animationLoop: true, // slideshow: false, // touch: true }); $(document).ready(function(){ var TB_CurrentScroll = 0; var TB_NextScroll = 0; var hbheight = 0; $(window).scroll(function(event) { TB_CurrentScroll = TB_NextScroll; if ($('#sno_hoverbar').is(":visible")) { hbheight = 50 } TB_NextScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (TB_NextScroll < TB_CurrentScroll && $(document).scrollTop() > 500) { // scrolling up on the page causes it to display if ($('.sno_teaserbar').is(":hidden")) { $('.sno_teaserbar').show(); $('.sno_teaserbar').stop().animate({ top: hbheight }, { duration: 300, queue: false }); } } else if ((TB_NextScroll > TB_CurrentScroll && $(document).scrollTop() > 500) || $(document).scrollTop() < 400 ){ // scrolling down on the page causes it to hide $('.sno_teaserbar').stop().animate({ top: '-80px' },200, function(){ $('.sno_teaserbar').hide(); }); } }); $('#sno_teaserbar').hover(function(){ $('.stb_right').css("color", "#aaa"); $('.stb_left').css("color", "#aaa"); $('.stb_right').css("border-color", "#aaa"); $('.stb_left').css("border-color", "#aaa"); $('.stb_right').hover(function(){ $('.stb_right').css("color", "#991a00"); $('.stb_right').css("border-color", "#991a00"); }, function(){ $('.stb_right').css("color", "#aaa"); $('.stb_right').css("border-color", "#aaa"); }) $('.stb_left').hover(function(){ $('.stb_left').css("color", "#991a00"); $('.stb_left').css("border-color", "#991a00"); }, function(){ $('.stb_left').css("color", "#aaa"); $('.stb_left').css("border-color", "#aaa"); }) }, function(){ $('.stb_right').css("color", "#ddd"); $('.stb_left').css("color", "#ddd"); $('.stb_right').css("border-color", "#ddd"); $('.stb_left').css("border-color", "#ddd"); }) }); </script></div></div></div><div style="clear:both;"></div><div class="footerwrap"><div id="footer"><div class="footeradboardwrap"> <div id="footeradboard"> <div class="footeradboardadwrap" style="margin:0px auto;float:none;"> <!--head--> <script type='text/javascript'> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; (function() { var gads = document.createElement('script'); gads.async = true; gads.type = 'text/javascript'; var useSSL = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; gads.src = (useSSL ? 'https:' : 'http:') + '//www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'; var node = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; node.parentNode.insertBefore(gads, node); })(); </script> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/11511863/Bottom_Leaderboard', [728, 90], 'div-gpt-ad-1429887571196-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- Bottom_Leaderboard --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1429887571196-0' style='height:90px; width:728px;'> <script type='text/javascript'> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1429887571196-0'); }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="footername"></div><div class="clear"></div><div class="footermenu"><div class="menu-footer-navigation-container"><ul id="menu-footer-navigation" class="footer-menu"><li id="menu-item-10860" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-10860"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/about/">About</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li id="menu-item-10856" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-10856"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/archives/">Archives</a></li> <li id="menu-item-54593" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-54593"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/donate/">Donate</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83109" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-83109"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/history/">History</a></li> <li id="menu-item-55036" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-55036"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/staff/">Staff</a></li> </ul> </li> <li id="menu-item-10858" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-10858"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/advertise/">Advertise</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li id="menu-item-30019" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-30019"><a href="http://www.thedailyaztec.com/advertise/mediakit/">Media Kit</a></li> <li id="menu-item-10853" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-10853"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/policies/">Policies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li id="menu-item-10859" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-10859"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/contact/">Contact</a> <ul class="sub-menu"> <li id="menu-item-24595" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-24595"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/newsletter/">Newsletter</a></li> </ul> </li> <li id="menu-item-10857" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-10857"><a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/jobs/">Jobs</a></li> </ul></div></div><div class="footercredit"><p>© 2018 • <a target='_blank' href='/'>Privacy Policy</a> • <a href='https://snosites.com/why-sno/'>FLEX WordPress Theme</a> by <a href='http://snosites.com'>SNO</a> • <a href="http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-login.php">Log in</a></p></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(window).load(function() { jQuery('.flexslider').animate({'opacity': 1}, { 'duration': 'slow'}); jQuery('.flex-container').css('background', 'unset'); }); </script><script type="text/javascript"> // start of scroll to view $(document).ready(function() { $("a[href='#slideshow']").on('click', function(event) { return false; }); $("a[href='#photo']").on('click', function(event) { return false; }); var win = $(window); var allMods = $(".sno-animate"); var allWPcaptions = $(".wp-caption"); // Already visible modules allMods.each(function(i, el) { var el = $(el); if (el.visible(true)) { el.addClass("already-visible"); } else { /* Like this! */ el.css('visibility', 'hidden'); } }); allWPcaptions.each(function(i, el) { var el = $(el); if (el.visible(true)) { el.addClass("already-visible"); } }); $(window).scroll(function(event) { $(".sno-animate").each(function(i, el) { var el = $(el); if (el.visible(true)) { el.addClass("come-in"); el.css('visibility', 'visible'); // Visible } }); $(".wp-caption").each(function(i, el) { var el = $(el); if (el.visible(true)) { el.addClass("come-in"); el.css('visibility', 'visible'); // Visible } }); }); }); //end of scroll to view </script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(function(){ $(".s").focus(function(){ $(".sno-submit-search-button").prop("disabled", false); }); }); var top_level_links = $(".sf-menu").find('> li > a'); // Set tabIndex to -1 so that top_level_links can't receive focus until menu is open $(top_level_links).next('ul') .attr({ 'aria-hidden': 'true', 'role': 'menu' }) .find('a') .attr('tabIndex',-1); // Adding aria-haspopup for appropriate items $(top_level_links).each(function(){ if($(this).next('ul').length > 0) $(this).parent('li').attr('aria-haspopup', 'true'); }); jQuery( function() { jQuery( '#hover-menu-side' ).on( 'touchstart click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); $('#sno_mobile_menu').fadeToggle(); $("body").toggleClass('noscroll'); }); jQuery( '.side-close-icon' ).on( 'touchstart click', function(e) { e.preventDefault(); $('#sno_mobile_menu').fadeToggle(); $("body").toggleClass('noscroll'); }); }); </script> <script> (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-49945470-42', 'auto'); ga('require', 'displayfeatures'); ga('send', 'pageview'); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> var pfHeaderImgUrl = ''; var pfHeaderTagline = ''; var pfdisableClickToDel = '0'; var pfImagesSize = 'full-size'; var pfImageDisplayStyle = 'right'; var pfDisableEmail = '0'; var pfDisablePDF = '0'; var pfDisablePrint = '0'; var pfCustomCSS = ''; var pfPlatform = 'Wordpress'; (function() { var e = document.createElement('script'); e.type="text/javascript"; e.src = 'https://cdn.printfriendly.com/printfriendly.js'; document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(e); })(); </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/plugins/prettyphoto-media/js/jquery.prettyPhoto.min.js?ver=3.1.4'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var thickboxL10n = {"next":"Next >","prev":"< Prev","image":"Image","of":"of","close":"Close","noiframes":"This feature requires inline frames. You have iframes disabled or your browser does not support them.","loadingAnimation":"http:\/\/thedailyaztec.com\/wp-includes\/js\/thickbox\/loadingAnimation.gif"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-includes/js/thickbox/thickbox.js?ver=3.1-20121105'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=4.9.8'></script> <script async="async" type='text/javascript' src='http://thedailyaztec.com/wp-content/plugins/akismet/_inc/form.js?ver=4.0.8'></script> <script> jQuery(function($) { $('a[rel^="prettyPhoto"]').prettyPhoto(); }); </script> </div></body></html>